Paramount Pictures is getting ready for its next big comic book project - the studio is currently collaborating with Atlas Comics to develop a live-action film version of the comic Devilina, according to Deadline. This will be the latest in a trend of lesser-known comic heroes (not from the Marvel or DC universe) that Hollywood filmmakers are working to bring to the big screen, though details on Devilina still remain devilishly thin.

No casting for the film has been announced yet. However, as with the comic books, Devilina will follow a woman who goes to New York for answers about her past, according to Deadline. Once in the Big Apple, though, she finds out that she is actually the twin sister of Satan. Faced with this new revelation, the woman must come to grips with the fact that her twin has been manipulating her this whole time, while a detective works to investigate several murders that she's linked to. The film will be based on the comic that was first published in 1975 and introduced several other characters from Atlas Comics.

The script for Devilina is being written by Rebecca Webb, while Steven Paul is producing the film for Atlas and his SP Media Group banner alongside Scott Karol. SP Media previously signed a deal with Paramount to develop films together, and it appears this is now coming to fruition. Jason Goodman, the grandson of Marvel Comics legendMartin Goodman, is executive producing the film.

Lesser-Known Comic Books Are All the Rage

Image via Paramount Pictures

Devilina will be the latest in a line of lesser-known comic book that currently have films in the works. Most notably, perhaps, is Barbarella, a sci-fi action film based on the French comic book of the same name that featured a 41st century adventurer. That film is currently in development at Sony with two big names attached: A-lister Sydney Sweeney is set to star in the title role, while Edgar Wright is on track to direct the film.

Another film in this category being developed is Avengelyne, a film based on an angel who fights evil that comes from comic book legend Rob Liefeld. A feature Avengelyne film has been in development for years, but finally gained steam after Olivia Wilde was tapped to direct the adaptation. Also onboard the project is Margot Robbie, who will be starring in the film as the title character and also producing for her LuckyChap banner. So it is clear that these types of films are becoming popular works for Hollywood screens.

No release window for Devilina has been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for more information.