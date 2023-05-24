Horror icon Tony Todd is ready to haunt screens once again as a vengeful spirit in the upcoming Lionsgate slasher Devilreaux. A new trailer courtesy of Screen Rant shows him as the titular ghoul brought back from the dead to seek revenge against a bloodline following a string of grizzly murders in the 1800s. When a group of teenagers accidentally awaken him through the use of forbidden voodoo, his curse resumes, and he begins wreaking havoc on all the ancestors of those involved in the killings.

The trailer opens with the classic horror setup of teenagers putting themselves in an obviously scary situation. After sneaking into a house, they start messing around with an Ouija board before getting to the main event - a ritual to summon a ghost of legend through a blood sacrifice. As soon as they cut open their hands though, Devilreaux arrives with an unholy force wreaking havoc upon the teens. The story of Devilreaux is a tragic one not unlike another Todd favorite in Candyman. Leonard, the man who would become Devilreaux, tried to save his family when they were still alive back in the 1800s but was ultimately shot and killed when trying to take down their tormentors. Supernatural forces have kept him alive until he can end the bloodline of those who did him and his family in and by the looks of it, Todd will show no mercy to those who called him back even if it was just for a "game."

Todd continues to make his mark on the horror genre over 30 years since making his mark as Daniel Robitaille. Thanks to his uniquely deep voice and general energy and enthusiasm, he tends to elevate just about any project, horror or not, he's involved in from Final Destination to The Rock. In addition to Devilreaux, Todd also has Werewolf Game coming up which will see him playing the sadistic judge presiding over a twisted version of the social deduction game Werewolf.

Image via Lionsgate

Who Else Joins Todd in Devilreaux?

Devilreaux hails from Thomas J. Churchill who previously co-wrote Keoni Waxman's Netflix action film The Hard Way with Michael Jai White, Luke Goss, and Randy Couture starring. Todd will share the screen this time around with Vincent M. Ward, whom he previously starred with in Live Evil and Death House, as well as Jon Briddell, Meghan Carrasquillo, and Jackie Quinones. In addition to playing a prominent role, Ward also co-wrote and developed the story with Churchill.

Devilreaux will appear in theaters and digitally on June 9 while the DVD release will follow on July 18. Check out the trailer below.