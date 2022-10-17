I've loved TV since I was a young girl... But not just any TV. I loved Toy Story and Rugrats as much as any '90s kid, but what truly caught my attention was always a bit more complex. At the time, Adelphia ruled Florida, where I was born and raised. There was no Netflix or Hulu, and the only thing Amazon sold was books. Looking back, it was a strange time in history because digital cable was a new concept, and American families were gaining access to hundreds of different channels that previously weren't offered. By 7 years old, Nickelodeon was losing its appeal.

As a baby movie buff, I was fortunate to be a product of the early 2000s. The "New Golden Age" of TV was beginning, and the character-driven dramas that would give birth to a new type of main character were popping up everywhere. The flawed "antihero" was replacing the perfect "hero," and that antihero looked more and more like the everyday individual each day.

My father nurtured my love of TV because he loved it too, and he really loved horror and gangster dramas. So I really loved horror and gangster dramas, too. It became a point of contention between my now-divorced parents, but my dad's policy was that if the movie was playing on basic cable, I could watch it. Basic cable was publicly broadcast, so anything overtly inappropriate for kids was bleeped-out or skipped altogether. My mom greatly disagreed with this policy, but my dad let it slide because watching TV was my favorite pastime. Dad and I developed a system: If Mom was home, I could have Nickelodeon programmed as my "Last" channel, so if she walked in while I was watching Scream on TBS, then I could subtly press "Last," and it would immediately switch back to Nickelodeon. This system worked (most of the time).

Because... Al Pacino

Image via Warner Bros.

One of my favorite movies was 1995's The Devil's Advocate. The Devil's Advocate is a supernatural horror about a young attorney (Keanu Reeves), Kevin Lomax, from Florida who is plucked from obscurity by a powerful attorney (Al Pacino) in New York City who offers him the opportunity of a lifetime. Kevin has never lost a case, even against impossible odds. As time goes on, and Kevin's life unravels, he begins to realize that all is not as it seems and the powerful attorney, John Milton, may have a sinister secret he's keeping.

I was raised Catholic, so I was born with a sense of scrupulosity (not to be confused with Catholic Guilt). The movie scared me silly, but I loved the adrenaline of fear, so I became obsessed. It wasn't just the fun of being scared, though, it was Al Pacino himself. He was charming. In fact, he was so charming that it was captivating. I was already a fan of Al Pacino's because of The Godfather trilogy, but The Devil's Advocate had it all. It was the crossroads of the horror and gangster movies that I grew to love.

Furthermore, he is so unassuming that you might not see it coming if he were the conduit of evil incarnate into a physical, human form. Pacino was already a household name, living legend and beloved actor by the time The Devil's Advocate was released. The idea that he should be evil is almost not even upsetting; he makes you like him anyway. I loved that and wanted to learn how to be likable.

I began to devour everything I could of Al Pacino's. It was hard at first, but my mom's restraints on what I was allowed to watch shrunk as I grew. Blockbuster was like my church. When the other kids were watching Zach and Cody in middle school, I was watching Dog Day Afternoon. Then, when streaming networks became a household presence, I could watch his lesser-known movies like The Panic In Needle Park. It didn't end with Pacino, though. It spurred to the greats of my parents', grandparents', and my own generation; movies like Candy, Perfume, and She Done Him Wrong.

My Genesis Into a New Career

Naturally, I wanted to be an actor. My parents disagreed. Realizing there was a way to reach me, my dad and I watched The Devil's Advocate again, but this time, I was encouraged to view the courtroom scenes as a stage and the jury-picking scene as a means of discerning others. My mom and dad successfully Jedi mind tricked me, and I decided that I should be an attorney. Law is powerful. I've heard lawyers describe knowing the law as a superpower among men, and it is. You can be influential if you know something intimately that most others don't and if that thing you know is something people are afraid to talk about. Additionally, I thought it would be a profitable career.

So, I studied the law. And it bored me to death.

Fast-forward two degrees, a miserable career, and 20 years later, and I realized that despite the stage that is the courtroom and the stories that surround the many forms of law, but there was never enough story to make me happy. I wouldn't say I liked law, but I liked the drama and the stories surrounding it. I had matured, and being charming didn't matter to me anymore. I learned that charm came from self-confidence, and profit came from doing anything consistently.

I was forced to consider what made me happy, which I had never really done. I had no idea what made me happy. I pursued fine dining to learn more about wine, acting for a time, casting, being a talent agent, a contract manager, and 25 other jobs (not an exaggeration), and none left me feeling any less disillusioned than the practice of law.

The End of the Road

What I failed to realize from a young age, was that movies are just projects. For those that pursue movies in any way, it's work. You have to be passionate about what you're doing. The late, great Chadwick Boseman once said about acting: "You can only do it if you love it because it's not all the glitz and glamour people think it is. It's really a blue-collar job. You work overtime, you sweat, you get hurt, you're an athlete, you're everything that is necessary, and you're pulling from things that most people don't usually deal with." I watched The Devil's Advocate for years and missed what was really occurring in it: Al Pacino, Keanu Reeves, and Charlize Theron spent long days filming that movie doing what they're passionate about; they acted. So I reassessed.

I had been managing a blog for years to document wines I liked, performances I felt affected by, and experiences while traveling. I wrote 10-minute plays and short stories while pursuing different careers, never addressing what was right under my nose. I loved writing, storytelling, and story admiring; I did more than love it. I was passionate about it.

I say that The Devil's Advocate is my genesis because it is. The Devil's Advocate was the reason I studied law and loved movies. I can't deny what law taught me, albeit the hard way: that you cannot pursue something you are not passionate about and expect to find satisfaction. I can't deny what movies taught me, either: that you must relentlessly pursue your passion, then relentlessly pursue a way to make that passion a part of your everyday life.

The Devil's Advocate is 25 years old on October 17, and man, I wish it was possible to thank it for all it did for me.