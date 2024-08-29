As revealed via The Radio Times, a first look at Season 2 of The Devil's Hour has been released, with the underrated Prime Video series ready to return after two years. In the images, five of the main cast of Season 2 are seen immersed in the intriguing mystery that unfolds in Season 2. This five includes Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi as Gideon Shepherd, Jessica Raine as Lucy Chambers, Nikesh Patel as Ravi Dhillion, Phil Dunster as Mike Stevens, and Saffron Hocking as DS Sam Boyd. Also returning for Season 2 are Benjamin Chivers, Alex Ferns, Barbara Marten, Thomas Dominique, and Rhiannon Harper-Rafferty.

The first season was met with positive reviews, with many citing Capaldi and Raine's lead performance as simply mesmerizing. With an immersive story that felt both refreshing and recognizable, Season 2 will certainly have a lot to live up to, but, if the synopsis is anything to go by, it might just be even more indulgent than the first. The official synopsis for The Devil's Hour Season 2 reads:

"The Devil’s Hour season two sees Lucy (Raine) and Gideon (Capaldi) forming an uneasy alliance in order to prevent a recurring tragedy and hunt down an elusive monster. Lucy’s double life sees her torn between family and duty as she finds herself in the crosshairs of her past-life husband, DI Ravi Dhillon (Patel). Assisting Dhillon in his investigation is DS Sam Boyd (Hocking) who was mentored by DI Lucy Chambers in a previous life. Meanwhile, Isaac (Benjamin Chivers) is discovering new emotions every day and struggling to keep his balance in a reality that rejects his existence. Fresh mysteries unfold as our stories converge on one explosive moment that will change the fate of our characters for the rest of their ever-recurring lives."

The Wait For Season 3 Will Be Much Shorter

Close

Despite becoming an instant hit and getting the green light to continue back in November 2022, fans of The Devil's Hour would have to wait almost two years for the second outing, with Season 2 officially releasing on October 18, 2024. However, the two-year wait for a third season will definitely not befall the series and its viewers, with the choice to renew the show for two more outings after Season 1 leading to production on both happening side-by-side. This has led to the third season being completed before the second has even arrived, so make sure to stay tuned to Collider to find out if a Season 3 release date is revealed.

The Devil's Hour gets a host of brand-new first-look images in time for Season 2. You can watch all episodes of Season 1 right now on Prime Video.

The Devil's Hour (2022) Release Date October 28, 2022 Creator Tom Moran Cast Jessica Raine , Peter Capaldi , Nikesh Patel

Watch on Prime