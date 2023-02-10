A trailer for the upcoming thriller Devil's Peak has just been released, giving us a dark look into the new film. Devil's Peak is set to be released to theaters on February 17, 2023, and on-demand on February 24, 2023.

The film is based on the novel Where All Light Tends to Go by David Joy. The novel was originally published in 2015 and functions as both a coming-of-age story and a gritty crime drama following one boy's attempt to escape the dark legacy of his family's roots in the region's drug trafficking operations. Set in the North Carolina Appalachian mountains, Devil's Peak will tell the story of Jacob McNeely, a young man who is torn between his loyalty to his crime lord's father and the girl of his dreams. Wanting to escape the life of crime that he was born into, he will have to come face to face with the full brunt of his father's violent tendencies.

Jacob's father is played by the legendary Billy Bob Thornton. Jacob himself is played by Hopper Penn, son of Sean Penn and Robin Wright. Penn's mother Robin Wright stars alongside her son in the role of his long-suffering mother. The film also stars Katelyn Nacon. With such an all-star cast, the film is sure to deliver both grit and gravity. The film will tell a story both universal and unique, giving viewers insight into a usually opaque region of the United States.

The new trailer gives us a glimpse into Jacob's dilemma. The trailer starts with a shot of Jacob driving down country roads in his pick-up truck. He explains the particular restraints of his life, and the isolated region in which he lives. The trailer soon plunges into Jacob's home life, and the terror that his father brings to both him and his mother, who is often the victim of his father's violent outbursts.

Devil's Peak is directed by Ben Young, who previously directed the 2016 film Hounds of Love and the 2018 film Extinction. In January, the film was acquired by Screen Media, a film distribution company owned by Chicken Soup for the Soul. The crime drama is produced by the film's star Robin Wright, along with Robert Knott, Griff Furst, Josh Kesselman, and Jamie Hilton.

The film will be released to theaters next week on February 17, 2023. The film will be released on on-demand on February 24, 2023. Until then, however, you can check out the film's trailer below.