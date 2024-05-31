The Big Picture Devious Maids intertwines housekeepers' secrets with high society drama, avoiding clichés.

The series explores love, betrayal, aspirations, and mystery in its juicy, imaginative plotlines.

Evolving from its original premise, Devious Maids humanizes its rich bosses, creating multidimensional characters.

Ever since Desperate Housewives, suburban drama has become one of the most engaging genres on television. The aforementioned show lasted for eight solid seasons and went out with a bang, but for fans who were left craving more, creator, Marc Cherry, almost immediately followed up with another of his works, Lifetime’s Devious Maids. Adapted from Eugenio Derbez's series, Ellas son… La Alegría del Hogar, Devious Maids tells the story of five Latina women who are domestic workers for the rich and powerful of Beverly Hills. Full of mystery and unexpected twists, the show defied expectations by cleverly using soapy devices without falling into tired clichés. The series’ evolution through its four seasons makes for a solid entry to become your new binge.

Devious Maids (2013)

The ‘Devious Maids’ Have Very Busy Lives of Their Own

Devious Maids puts the spotlight on a group of overlooked housekeepers in a Beverly Hills neighborhood. First off, there's Rosie (Dania Ramirez), an undocumented immigrant working for Hollywood actor who’s trying to make it in America to be able to bring her son along with her eventually. Carmen (Roselyn Sánchez) works for the renowned artist, Alejandro Rubio (Matt Cedeño), who, as an aspiring singer herself, puts her on track to achieve her dreams. Zoila (Judy Reyes) is comfortable at her years-long job with Genevieve (Susan Lucci), but she becomes fixated on preventing her daughter, Valentina (Edy Ganem), from entangling with Remi (Drew Van Acker), Genevieve’s son.

Marisol (Ana Ortiz) is the newcomer who begins working for the Stappords, Taylor (Brianna Brown) and Michael (Brett Cullen), but she's constantly trying to get involved with the Powells, Evelyn (Rebecca Wisocky) and Adrian (Tom Irwin). This roots from her acting as an undercover maid trying to find the real culprit of the murder of Flora (Paula Garcés) (the Powells’ former maid) in an attempt to absolve her son, Eddie (Eddie Hassell), who was framed for her assassination. While the maids’ bosses might think that their lives should be totally devoted to them, they prove that—like anyone else—they’ve got to prioritize the problems and dreams of their own.

Juicy and Soapy Plot Devices Are What Make 'Devious Maids' Addictive

After solving the first season’s mystery, the lives of the women spin out into even more drama. Each season carries out a turbulent storyline that ends up involving them all while still dedicating moments to further develop their own characters. Marisol stands out as the group’s leader, as revealing her true identity strengthens her friendship with the other maids, with whom she develops a strong bond. After leaving her double life behind, she gives love several chances with many strikes, but at least she gets to write a successful book, thanks to her experiences.

Rosie, being the dreamy lover, gets her own fairy tale when she falls and eventually marries her boss, Spence (Grant Show), but—unable to make that happiness her own—eventually goes back to her criminal husband. Zoila, who left herself unattended for many years to look after Valentina, gives herself the opportunity at love again when she meets Javier (Ivan Hernandez). It all blows up after she gives another chance to her ex-husband, Pablo (Alex Fernandez), and ends up getting pregnant with his child. Carmen gets entangled with Sebastien (Gilles Marini), a charming but married realtor who is eventually revealed to be a murderer. Whether it’s through a charmingly impossible love story or a suburban murder conspiracy, the starring maids of the series will surely keep you at the edge of your seat.

‘Devious Maids’ Evolves From Its Original Premise

Devious Maids evolves from its original premise while still putting housekeeping work at the center of its storylines. Instead of perpetuating Zoila’s cycle, Valentina is able to build up her own success from the effort that her mother put into her upbringing, eventually leaving Beverly Hills to pursue a college degree. Marisol, having experienced hands-on domestic work, opens up a maid agency; pairing this enterprise with her book, she eventually gets a deal to produce it as a film. Carmen, while at one point getting close to becoming a singer, shifts her interests when she reencounters her long-lost daughter, Dani (Sol Rodriguez), where she finally gets a second chance to truly be her mother.

What Devious Maids never lacks, though, is mystery. The addictive storylines that make up every season may be ludicrous at times, but they're extremely engaging nevertheless. From the initial wrongful accusation of murder, the show introduces the audience to a web of foolish but deadly young robbers, the apparent menace of a serial killer, and a cult trying to dominate the neighborhood. The third season ups its game by making us become attached to Naya Rivera’s Blanca, just to kill her off mid-season to become the center of the new mystery. Season 4 also shifts the cards with the murder of one of the neighborhood’s own, Peri (Mariana Klaveno), Spence’s ex-wife.

The ‘Devious Maids’ Bosses Aren’t Only Rich and Shallow People

While the focus on the show’s maids might indicate that their bosses are horrible, their development humanizes them. Instead of falling into a clichéd relationship, many of them prove to be empathetic and their eventual allies. Genevieve’s years-long bond with Zoila is more sisterly than anything, well, up to the point when she has to choose between a new husband or continuing having a pregnant Zoila at her house.

The Powells, who start the show as being the most likely to have murdered a maid, evolve into a complex, three-dimensional couple. The trauma of losing their child, plus the clash of Adrian’s sexual needs with Evelyn’s urge to give parenting another try, leaves their marriage hanging by a thread. In this sense, Devious Maids balances class issues by thinning the barrier between rich bosses and domestic workers to show them only as people with problems.

In true Desperate Housewives fashion, Devious Maids found ways to up the drama and bring new mysteries season after season. Cherry’s expertise can be felt throughout the entire series, putting the maids at the same level as the housewives, making us wish that there had been a way to bring them together officially. Sanchez, in fact, appeared in the final episode of Desperate Housewives as a gardener named Carmen, as well, but not the same one from the series. Devious Maids lasted for four seasons, and though it was canceled without a resolution, it still stands as an addictive show to binge through.

Devious Maids is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

