The Big Picture Check out a gory and disgustingly good sneak peek at Consumed.

Beth is in for a wild ride as she encounters skinned bodies and a screeching creature in the woods.

Devon Sawa, the Scream King, makes a comeback in Consumed — don't miss the horror flick on August 16!

We have but one suggestion for you before you check out our exclusive sneak peek of the upcoming horror flick, Consumed — put down your food or wait at least one hour after eating. It’s gross, it’s gory, and you’ve been warned. But, what else would you expect from Mitchell Altieri and Phil Flores — known professionally as The Butcher Brothers? In the past, the duo have teamed up to bring audiences some truly stomach-turning moments that left us weak in the knees in titles like The Night Watchmen, The Violent Kind, and The Hamiltons, with their latest production being no different.

If you were considering taking a walk out into the woods, today’s teaser will go right ahead and clear that up for you as we follow Courtney Halverson’s (True Detective) Beth who seems to be a little lost amidst the flora and fauna. Taking slow, deliberate steps, Beth happens upon a stone well surrounded by the foundational ruins of a home. Continuing to meander, what Beth stumbles upon next is why we gave you the no food warning at the top, as she comes face-to-face with several skinned bodies — and by skinned bodies we mean just the skin is left. Obviously shaken by this horrific turn of events, Beth takes off through the woods while a screeching creature can be heard in the distance. Pulled to safety from an unseen comrade, Beth narrowly escapes the creature’s grasp.

As we can deduce from the exclusive sneak peek, Beth and her husband, Jay (Mark Famiglietti, Aquarius) aren’t the only people fighting for their survival out in the middle of the woods. Beth’s likely about to make the acquaintance of Devon Sawa’s (Chucky) character, who’s described in the logline as “a madman” but the kind of madman you’d want to have on your team. This time around, Altieri directs from a script penned by David Calbert. The former also serves as a producer alongside his pal and partner, Flores, as well as Jeffrey Allard and Joel Pincosy.

Devon Sawa and His Reign as a Scream King

Your browser does not support the video tag.

If you’ve read any of our Chucky coverage, then you’ll know that Sawa is one of our favorite things about the film franchise-turned-hit-series. And even before starring as a multitude of different characters who each eventually meet the sharp end of Chucky’s knife, Sawa has long been a staple in the genre. From Final Destination to Idle Hands and even as the boy ghost version of the titular friendly specter in Casper, Sawa has long held onto his well-earned title of Scream King, making his appearance as the revenge-hungry, gun-toting so-called “madman” in Consumed all the better.

Check out our exclusive sneak peek of Consumed above and catch it in cinemas and on-demand on August 16. In the meantime, you can watch Sawa in Chucky on Peacock.

Chucky After a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town's hypocrisies and secrets. Release Date October 12, 2021 Cast Brad Dourif , Alyvia Alyn Lind , Alex Vincent , Christine Elise Main Genre Horror Seasons 3

Watch on Peacock