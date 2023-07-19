With actors across America joining the writers on the picket line, many are speaking out against studios for taking advantage of their employees - one such example being Devon Sawa, who claims he was neither paid for nor made aware of his cameo appearance in Final Destination 5. Sawa led the franchise's first installment, 2000's Final Destination, as Alex Browning, with old footage from that film being reused for a cameo in the series' (then) finale.

The actor's appearance in the film was a surprise to audiences, as a twist ending revealed Final Destination 5 had actually taken place prior, and leading directly up to, the events of the first film. Though it seems fans of the franchise weren't the only ones surprised to see the character of Alex Browning return, as Sawa revealed the footage was used without his consent. In a now deleted tweet, Sawa wrote "I never got paid a cent for Final Destination 5. They didn’t even tell me I was in it when they invited me to the premiere. In the first contract for part one there was a section that stated they owned the footage and could use it in the future. I assumed for press. I was wrong." He added that "this has nothing to do with the filmmakers by the way. I loved ‘FD5.’ I love them all to be completely honest. And I’m super excited to see number six."

This follows much recent discussion regarding the studios' ownership of footage and likeness of actors, with it being but one issue which has led to the current strike. Samuel L. Jackson recently spoke out against the prospect of his likeness being used via tools such as AI, saying “future actors should do what I always do when I get a contract, and it has the words ‘in perpetuity’ and ‘known and unknown’ on it: I cross that shit out. It’s my way of saying, ‘No, I do not approve of this.'” Warning that AI "could be something to worry about", he added that "anybody can now recreate themselves at any age they are, by way of A.I. or deep fake technology…I could be hit by a bus tomorrow and that’s it, but my performances can go on and on and on. Outside of the understanding that it’s been done by A.I. or deep fake, there’ll be nothing to tell you that it’s not me and me alone, and it’s going to have some degree of lifelike quality.”

Image via ABC

RELATED: What Are Actors Allowed to Do During the SAG-AFTRA Strike?

It's Already Happening

Such posthumous use of actors' likenesses is already happening, as DC's The Flash was met with controversy upon its release earlier this year for featuring a cameo from the late George Reeves as Superman. Reeves appeared as the character in the Adventures of Superman television series between 1952 and 1958, however the actor committed suicide in 1959 after reportedly suffering from depression in part accounted to an inability to find work, having been typecast as the hero.