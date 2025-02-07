When a horror movie marches into sequel, threequel, then franchise territory, there’s one thing above all else that audiences want to see — legacy characters. Sure, we love meeting new faces to either survive or fall into the killer’s hands, but it’s our natural human tendency for all-things nostalgia that makes us love at least one or two legacy characters making a comeback. Just look at the success that Scream has had in its fifth and sixth installments through bringing back the likes of Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and Hayden Panettiere, something it will continue in Scream 7 with Matthew Lillard and Scott Foley. However, weaving legacy characters into the delicate threads of the Final Destination franchise has always proven to be an incredibly difficult thing because, well, death is kind of the point of the movie.

With a sixth movie coming out later this year, all eyes have been on Heart Eyes star, Devon Sawa, with audiences eager to learn whether he’ll make an appearance or even a cameo in Final Destination: Bloodlines. Instead of teasing folks and keeping his reprisal up in the air, the actor kindly cut all hopes loose during a recent interview with Forbes, saying:

“I’m not in it. Every movie has been a cast of new kids. Teo Briones, who played my son in the first season of Chucky, is in it, and so I’m rooting for him.”

Devon Sawa Teases a Future Dance with Death