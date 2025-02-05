After duking it out with death, there’s not much further up the horror chain that you can climb, but Devon Sawa has done that and then some. Sawa appeared in the iconic 2000 film, Final Destination, which kicked-off a franchise that continues to go strong with the upcoming release of Final Destination: Bloodlines. Before that, he entered the horror-comedy arena through the 1999 film, Idle Hands, which is set to undergo a reboot in the near future. More recently, the actor has appeared in multiple parts in Don Mancini’s small-screen Child’s Play takeover, the gone-too-soon Chucky. And, on February 7, he’ll step into what could easily blossom into a new horror franchise via Josh Ruben’s Heart Eyes.

Even though he may be a genre star at his core (and a terrific one at that!), Sawa does have his sights set on other opportunities down the road. Speaking with People, the SLC Punk! star said that he has his own pair of heart eyes for taking on one of the leading roles in a romantic comedy, revealing,

“I love horror, but I’m all about exploring everything. A Sleepless in Seattle, that kind of movie. I would love that. I think it would be so much fun.”

Let Devon Sawa Make a Rom-Com, You Cowards!