There are moments in life that feel like a wild fever dream in the best way possible and today that’s precisely how we feel as we’ve been handed the true honor of dropping the exclusive first look at Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s directorial debut, Devon. If you thought things couldn’t get more crazy and wild than a summer trip down the shore, think again as the Jersey Shore star seriously turns up the heat in the horror feature. Leaning into the found-footage subgenre, the teaser promises plenty of chills, thrills, and jump scares when the film arrives on digital and demand on November 11.

A news anchor is delivering the scoop during the opening moments of Devon’s debut trailer, informing viewers that a group of adults have gone missing after their collective intrigue led them to answer a mysterious website’s call to action. The site in question was centered around one family’s struggle and determination to find their child who went missing from a local asylum. At this point in the trailer, the movie’s found-footage aspect comes into play, with a tape revealing a chilling cry for help from one of the missing persons. With a barrage of screams echoing through the darkness, the madness of the first look plays out, foreshadowing the forlorn expedition to find the missing girl.

Along with directing Devon, Farley also penned the project and served as its executive producer. In between ongoing seasons of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and one-off appearances on productions like The Tiny Chef Show, we don’t know where Farley had the time to write and direct a feature-length production, but we’re thrilled that she found it. While we’ve always known the Seaside Heights roommate to have a love for Disney, her dip into horror seems like it was meant to be.

Who Else Is Involved with ‘Devon’?

Filling out the scare-fest’s call sheet is a lineup that includes Tara Rule (Girl in the Palms), Hank Santos (Aberration), Rotisha Geter (Those Who Wait), Steven Etienne (One Week in Heaven) and Lauren Carlin. Cineverse will handle the distribution of the film which celebrates its arrival onto digital and demand on November 11.

Although joining her castmates from Jersey Shore will always be one of her top priorities, Farley plans to kick off an entirely new chapter of life with Devon. As of right now, the reality TV star doesn’t have any other projects coming down the pipe, but keep your eyes peeled for much more where that came from. You can check out our exclusive first look at the trailer for Devon above.

Image via Cineverse