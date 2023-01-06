In a year full of great movies, 2022 truly was the year of high-flying, high octane action stories that quite literally took to the skies — not least of which was Devotion, the true story of Ensign Jesse Brown (Jonathan Majors), the first Black carrier pilot in the United States Navy. The new film from director J.D. Dillard tells the story of Brown’s bravery alongside his wingman, Lieutenant Tom Hudner (Glen Powell), in the Korean War, and Collider is excited to exclusively premiere a clip from the film’s bonus content, available when Devotion hits digital on January 8.

Brown and Hudner’s story is a relatively unknown one, and the new clip details just how the story made its way to the screen. Adam Makos, author of the non-fiction book the film is based on — Devotion: An Epic Story of Heroism, Friendship, and Sacrifice — tells the audience that he started digging into the story of Jesse Brown in 2007, when he met Hudner, by then a captain, at a veteran’s convention in Washington D.C. From there, the story took shape, though it wouldn’t make it to screen for a number of years after the book was published in 2014.

Though Hudner passed away before the film could make it to screens, Powell himself reveals that he was the driving force behind getting the film off the ground, having read Makos’s book on a trip with a number of other family members. While the rights to the book were taken at the time Powell began looking into tell Brown’s story on the big screen, he finagled a way to make things work — by way of running into the owner of the option at a party — and after a weekend spent with Hudner and receiving he and his family’s blessing, he was able to get the film from taxi to takeoff as an executive producer, in addition to starring.

Makos also serves as a historical consultant on the film, which takes a turn away from Powell’s other aviator roles in films like Top Gun: Maverick and Hidden Figures to tell a poignant story of friendship, dedication, and promises in the middle of a war many people forgot about. Recently landing a spot on the Oscars’ technical nominations shortlist for its score, the film features standout performances from Majors and Powell, whose dedication to telling Brown’s story with attention and care shines through in every frame.

Devotion, also starring Joe Jonas, Thomas Sadowski, and Christina Jackson, streams on digital and Paramount+ beginning January 8. Check out the full clip below: