Director J.D. Dillard’s latest feature Devotion is an emotional adaptation of author Adam Makos’ novel recounting the heroic acts of two U.S. Navy fighter pilots during the Korean War. With a screenplay penned by Jake Crane and Jonathan Stewart, Devotion chronicles the partnership and friendship between Ensign Jesse Brown (portrayed by Jonathan Majors), the Navy’s first Black carrier pilot, and his wingman Lieutenant Tom Hudner (portrayed by Glen Powell), during a time of segregation and societal upheaval. When one of their planes gets shot down behind enemy lines, the other must make a dangerous choice. The movie also stars Christina Jackson as Daisy Brown, Jesse’s wife who struggles to accept her husband’s life-threatening job, as well as Serinda Swan, Thomas Sadoski, and Joe Jonas.

In an interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, Dillard and Jackson discuss the importance of experiencing the movie’s scope in the theater and how Dillard’s first cut of the film was over 3 hours long, adding, “Devotion was really a movie that was tightened in the edit more than it was found in the edit.” Jackson also describes Major’s performance as “intentional,” and shares that their dynamic together gave her the motivation to pull out emotional scenes. You can watch the interview in the video above, or read the full transcript below.

COLLIDER: I really want to start with, I think a lot of people over the last few years have gotten very comfortable watching movies at home, even on their phone. But the thing I want to point out about this film is this is a movie you want to see in a movie theater. This is a movie experience. Can you both talk about the fact that you do want to see this one in the theater?

J.D. DILLARD: Yes. I would love for people to see it in the theater because I think “theatricality” is a term that almost transcends theater. It's actually about experience. And the really incredible benefit of getting to tour this movie a little bit to the festivals is that you actually start to get a sense of what it's like to watch this with your family, to watch this with your friends. And it's where I'm selfishly really excited about it being a Thanksgiving Day movie because it fits the formula for me, as a film lover and someone who also loves his family, to go see it together while everybody's home.

And it's because the scope is big, the emotions are big, the performances are big. It also answers, to me, it's not only giant action movies that get to have that experience. But also, stories that feel big, stories that move us are also effective in that environment, that communal environment of film-watching. So yeah, to me, that's why I'm so excited for it to be coming out in theaters.

CHRISTINA JACKSON: Also, it just feels different. It feels different from you watching it on your phone or on your laptop, with screeners or whatever, to actually have it in front of you to the way that it's shot, to feel the planes go near you, to sit at the table with Jesse and Daisy and feel the weight of that emotion. It's all just heightened when you're in a bigger space with sound that covers you. And I just think that it's going to benefit you to go see it in theaters.

Image via Sony

I 100% agree. J.D., I'm always curious about the editing process because that's where film comes together. How did this film possibly change in the editing room in ways you didn't expect?

DILLARD: That's a fun question. The trippy thing about Devotion was we litigated the script so intensely in prep that, once we started shooting, the movie didn't change much. And that's not always the case, but I was really, really blessed with a lot of time to prep, time to rehearse with the gang, and really, really put every scene to the Litmus test. So by the time we came to shoot, it was like, "Oh, we've been here before." And neatly, by the time it came to cut, I'd really been here before. Now obviously, you start to suck it in, you tighten it up. I think the first cut was 3 hours, 45 minutes. Just because you leave every stare, you leave every longing look. All of that stuff stays when you're still just seeing it for the first time. But Devotion was really a movie that was tightened in the edit more than it was found in the edit, which again, I really owe to just the amount of time we had to prep it.

I think I just want to make sure, for people that are going to watch this and be like, "Oh my God, you had a 3 hour, 45-minute cut," we should say that that is not a version anyone should see.

DILLARD: Yeah. That is the funny other side of the coin of the director's cut. Please do not watch my director's cut. It's terrible. I would be horrified if that was released as a special feature because it would be unwieldy. I'm way happier with the theatrical cut than I am the director's cut. So yeah, if you ever see that, run. Do not watch the director's cut.

Christina, you have some great scenes with Jonathan [Majors]. He's such a great actor. Both of you are so good together. What was it like filming those scenes and working with someone who clearly is giving it his all?

JACKSON: The dream. You want to be able to come into this space to tell this story and know that what it is that you are giving is being reciprocated. I think it just makes the understanding between the two characters and actors better. But also, he comes in, already, first day, just so prepared. He was already Jesse [Brown]. There was just this matter of, “Well, who are these two people when they're together? When no one else is looking, when no one else is around?” And so, to get into these scenes with him, to be in these spaces with him, Jonathan is so intentional. It gave me every bit of motivation that I needed to be able to get in here and do these scenes with him and be mindful of the emotionality and be mindful of the intimacy that you want to be able to show these people as just this man and wife and what it is that he's trying to accomplish.

Devotion soars into theaters on November 23.