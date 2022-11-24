Joe Jonas has shared his experience playing the role of Marty Goode in the upcoming Korean War film, Devotion. Jonas has revealed his trepidation over stepping back into the world of acting in such a serious role, whilst sharing his admiration of co-star Jonathan Majors, and enjoyment in creating the song for the end credits. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jonas admitted that he had some nervousness about returning to the screen with such a large-scale production. “Yeah, there were nerves that would come into play here and there, but it’s good to feel something like that again,”

Jonas, who rose to fame with his brothers with their band, the Jonas Brothers, went on to explain that he used these nerves to enhance his performance. Upon stepping back onto a movie set Jonas said:

“It’s been a while since I was putting myself in rooms where you’re like, ‘Oh, okay, I’ve got to show up, I’ve got to show my worth in this, and the pressure is on now,’ and how do you bottle that up and utilize it and use it to your advantage, instead of letting it just eat you and take over?”

Jonas has a bit of acting experience to draw from, including starring in Disney’s 2008 film, Camp Rock as popstar Shane Gray and two seasons of Jonas. It helped Jonas that he understood his Devotion character, Marty ‘Skip’ Goode, well. “[He] is kind of the class clown, someone that breaks the intense energy of some of the conversations that are had between these different guys and the situations they’re put into,” Jonas said, adding that whilst his character, who is based on his real-life counterpart, may be a joker, he is also experienced in his field. “He’s been in the navy for a long time, and he’s got the experience, so he can make these jokes because, at the end of the day, he’d been through it before, and no one can really talk back to him.”

Image via Sony

In the same interview, Jonas expressed his admiration for fellow actor Majors who plays U.S. Navy aviator Jesse L. Brown. “Jonathan is just a young legend. I mean, he’s already on top, but the sky’s the limit for him,” Jonas said, praising Majors for getting into his character. “The way he immerses himself into roles is so inspiring. Day one, showing up to set, and there was the table read and Jonathan’s in the flight suit.” He confessed he would be drawing ideas from Majors’ methods, but knows it would be unlikely anyone could “recreate his magic.”

Jonas also revealed his enjoyment at having been asked by director JD Dillard to create a song for the film’s final credits. “I got to see the movie early on, and I brought my friend Ryan Tedder. There was a grand piano that happened to be in the screening room, so we started working on the song and brought in a friend of ours, Harv, and I brought in Khalid, and we finished the tune,” Jonas said, referring to the film’s theme song, "Not Alone," recorded with fellow American singer, Khalid Donnel Robinson, who goes by single moniker Khalid. “It really came down to the fact that the one thing [the characters] have is that they’re there for each other, regardless if they are there for them physically.”

Devotion is based on the book by Adam Makos, focusing on the relationship between Jesse L. Brown and fellow U.S. Navy pilot Tom Hudner (Glen Powell) during the Korean War. “The film is a true story about the first African-American naval air force pilot and his band of brothers,” Jonas summarized. Along with Jonas, Majors, and Powell, the film stars Christina Jackso, Thomas Sadoski, Daren Kagasoff, Spencer Neville, Nick Hargrove, Boone Plat, Dean Denton, Thad Luckinbill, Joseph Cross, Serinda Swan, and Matt Reidy. The film was written by Makos, Jake Crane, and Jonathan Stewart.

Devotion is now playing in theaters. Check out the official music video for "Not Alone" below: