Director J.D. Dillard's historical drama, Devotion, tells the heroic story of the U.S. Navy's first-ever Black carrier pilot Ensign Jesse Brown (played by Jonathan Majors) and his wingman Lieutenant Tom Hudner (played by Glen Powell). Set during the Korean War, the two fighter pilots form a strong bond of friendship during a time of segregation and conflict, leading to a heartbreaking act of devotion when one of their planes are shot down behind enemy lines. In the movie, Joe Jonas and Thomas Sadoski play fellow real-life fighter pilots Marty Goode and Dick Cevoli, respectively.

During their interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub, the two actors shared their admiration for both director Dillard and Academy Award-winning cinematographer Erik Messerschmidt, as well as their entire aerial photography team. They also discussed how they approached and prepared for roles that portray real people, and Jonas spoke on the similarities and differences between filmmaking and touring. You can watch the interview in the video above, or read the full transcript below.

COLLIDER: Over the last few years, people have gotten very comfortable watching things at home. And I want to emphasize that this is a movie you want to see in a movie theater. So can you talk about that aspect of the film, that you want to get off your ass and go see this?

THOMAS SADOSKI: Oh yeah, definitely.

JOE JONAS: Absolutely, and it's not even the action that obviously would draw you into a theater to feel like you can actually feel the gunshots, I think it's also the way it was shot. Erik Messerschmidt, and his credits alone, showcase that you want to see his work and J.D. [Dillard]’s work, on a big screen.

SADOSKI: Yeah.

JONAS: And, movies are back.

SADOSKI: And we have the best aerial photography team–

JONAS: Yeah, it's insane.

SADOSKI: In the history of filmmaking, like I mean that's not hyperbole. You want to give these guys the due that their work is worthy of by seeing this thing on the big screen, see it in IMAX. You will literally experience the film in a different way. I mean it... This is what movie-making is all about. This is why you go see something on the big screen. Not only that, but it's an opportunity to get back together in community with this beautiful story about community. About finding common ground. And there's something really beautiful and important about getting together in a dark movie theater with a bunch of strangers and watching something powerful like that, I think, really brings us together. No better time to do it in Thanksgiving too.

Joe, I am curious, is there any similarity in preparing for a movie, and for a tour. Because from the outside, it feels like there's a lot of mental preparation, physical preparation, and I'm just curious if there's any similarity.

JONAS: That's a great question. Maybe for some, not for myself. I felt like this project is so heavy on so many levels, and you're on the move constantly on tour, even in rehearsals, it's like a couple days in and out, you know. I think that feels like something that personally when I go on the road, I'm like, “I know what to expect.” When you're immersing yourself in a new role or new project, I want to be on the ground and spend time getting to know the character, but you're not on a plane, you're not going to the next place to have to do that. And I think this was nice to put your feet up somewhere for three, four months and say, "Okay, this is home and I want to just immerse myself in as much Marty Goode and the fighting 32s as I can." And I think it's nice to separate the two in some way.

For both of you, what is the secret to making sure that you are portraying a real person in the most honest and authentic way that you can? Prior to stepping on set.

SADOSKI: Humility. I think it's there's no greater preparatory starting place, than understanding that another human life and another human story's worth, in terms of being told accurately and being portrayed accurately, is incredibly important. Regardless of what your personal opinion is about the person that you're playing, it's humility. You come in, recognizing that this life mattered, or else we wouldn't be telling a story about it. And doing all the rest of the work that you have to do in order to occupy that space for... Whether it's the heroes that we got to portray or if it's Jeffrey Dahmer. That it is... There is a degree of humility that you have to approach all of that stuff with.

JONAS: There's an importance to also finding your own rhythm within the person that you're portraying, how much you call the family, how many emails do you get? Because at some point, for myself I just had to pump the brakes and say, "Okay, I got enough information, and I don't need to obsess over this." I think it's also part of what we do, and why we love to do what we do is that we get to kind of sprinkle our own little magic on it or shit on it, whatever you want call it, to be able to do what we love the most.

