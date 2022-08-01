Movie fans are slowly gearing up for a jam packed fall film season. One of the more intriguing films coming out this November is the Korean War film Devotion starring Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell. Sony Pictures just released a new high-flying trailer for the film and, along with it, they also dropped a new poster teasing the tense action of the adventure.

The poster sees wingmen Jesse Brown and Tom Hudner (Majors and Powell, respectively) in their flight gear, their images hovering above an arctic dogfight. The film, based on true events and Adam Makos' book of the same name, follows Brown and Hudner, two elite Navy fighter pilots caught in the middle of the Korean War, whose sacrifices "would ultimately make them the Navy's most celebrated wingmen.” The poster is a great extension of the new trailer, which displayed an epic war movie based around the two pilots' daring friendship.

Devotion couldn’t be coming out at a better time with the blazing success of Top Gun: Maverick this summer, which also starred Powell in a leading role as a Naval aviator. While Devotion is a much more serious film, tackling topics like racial bias against Majors' Brown, the film has a lot of meaningful material to work with from Makos' book, and looks to be bolstered by Majors and Powell’s charming chemistry, taking advantage of two talented leading men, coming off the success of both Powell's appearance in Maverick, as well as Majors' turns in both Lovecraft Country, as well as entering the MCU as Kang the Conqueror in Marvel's Loki series.

Image via Sony

Devotion is going to be dropping in the heart of a crowded movie month, battling films like Steven Spielberg’s The Fablemans and Disney’s Strange World, but moviegoers always love a good war film. It’s arguably one of the most popular genres in the medium. This film is going to be an easy sell with action that looks absolutely thrilling and a cast that has more than a few big names. Alongside Majors and Powell, the war epic also stars Christina Jackson, Thomas Sadoski, and Joe Jonas. If the entertaining trailers are to be believed, director J.D. Dillard might have the next genre mega hit on his hands.

Devotion hits theaters on November 23, and you can view the new action packed poster, as well as the film's new trailer, down below.