Next week, J.D. Dillard's heartbreaking aerial war epic will soar into theaters and introduce audiences to the true story of naval officers Jesse Brown and Tom Hudner. Set during the Korean War, Devotion tells a story of camaraderie, sacrifice, and the measure of a man, which is also the title of the track that Collider can exclusively reveal today. Part of what makes Devotion so special, outside of the incredible performances by its stars Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell, is the soul-stirring score composed by Chanda Dancy. Ahead of the album's November 18th release, Lakeshore Records shared "Measure of a Man" to tease Dancy's remarkable contributions to the film.

Devotion—Original Motion Picture Soundtrack will arrive digitally tomorrow, and it will feature twenty-nine tracks featuring Dancy’s epically spirited and emotive orchestral score that captures the intensity and high-flying action of the film. Along with the track exclusive, Dancy also shared a comment about her work on Devotion, saying:

"Love is everlasting - love for your friends, love for your family, love for country and love for your fellow human. That is the true meaning of Devotion, and I wanted the score to reflect that. From the elation of flight in “The Lighthouse”, to tender love for a wife in “A Gift For Daisy”, true friendship in “Be There For Them”, duty to country in “Procedure”, and the very essence of standing up and showing up for others in “Measure Of A Man”, I hope to give the listener a sense of these emotions, and in turn, a glimpse into the lives of Jesse Brown, Daisy Brown, Tom Hudner, and the aviators of U.S. Navy VFA-32."

About J.D. Dillard's Inspirational Devotion

Based on true events, Devotion was penned by Jake Crane and Jonathan A. H. Stewart from Adam Makos' bestselling book by the same name. It tells the story of Jesse Brown (Jonathan Majors), the first Black aviator in US Navy history, and his fellow pilot and wingman Tom Hudner (Glen Powell). At the center of the horrors of the Korean War, their story is one of heroic sacrifices, enduring friendship, and most importantly devotion.

In addition to Majors and Powell, Devotion stars Christina Jackson, Joe Jonas, Marty Goode, Thomas Sadoski, Serinda Swan, Daren Kagasoff, Nick Hargrove, and Spencer Neville. The film soars into theaters on November 23rd, just in time for Thanksgiving, but you can listen to the score beginning on November 18th.

While you wait for Devotion—Original Motion Picture Soundtrack to arrive tomorrow, get an exclusive listen of "Measure of a Man" below: