While we’ll never forget his early days as Chad Radwell in Ryan Murphy’s Scream Queens, Glen Powell’s career has been soaring to extreme heights since his time wearing plaid and palling around with Nick Jonas at the fictional Wallace University. The actor has enjoyed one box office success after the next, with titles like Anyone but You and Twisters breaking records and drawing massive crowds out to the cinema. Although the star’s standout 2022 film was Top Gun: Maverick, another airplane-centered drama from that same year may have flown under your radar. Luckily for Powell fans everywhere, his biographical wartime feature, Devotion, will soon be gliding its way onto Peacock, coming in for a landing on the streamer on February 8.

Based on Adam Makos’ 2015 book, Devotion: An Epic Story of Heroism, Friendship, and Sacrifice, the film centers around two naval officers, Jesse L. Brown (Jonathan Majors) and Tom Hudner (Powell). The pair first cross paths while serving alongside one another during some of the darkest days of the Korean War. Brown was the first Black pilot in the history of the United States Navy and faced plenty of pushback from many of his peers. Never one to be deterred, Brown advanced forward and forged an unbreakable bond with Hudner, with both fighter pilots moving the country’s war efforts towards a winning outcome.

Helmed by J.D. Dillard (Sweetheart), the casting team behind Devotion assembled a solid call sheet that, along with Powell and Majors, featured the likes of Joe Jonas (Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation), Thomas Sadoski (Life in Pieces), Daren Kagasoff (The Secret Life of the American Teenager), Christina Jackson (Outsiders), and Spencer Neville (Interior Chinatown). Despite landing a Certified Fresh Rotten Tomatoes critics’ approval rating of 81% and an audience rating of an even higher 92%, Devotion was largely a box office bust, earning just $21.8 million against its $90 million production budget.

