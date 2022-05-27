This October will see the release of Devotion, a new Korean War-set drama based on an incredible true story. Now, audiences are getting a first look at the new drama as a teaser trailer and photos have been released. Devotion is based on the novel “Devotion: An Epic Story of Heroism, Friendship, and Sacrifice” by Adam Makos. It tells the story of the two of the U.S. Navy’s most celebrated wingmen who during the Korean War flew over twenty combat missions. The film stars Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country) and Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick) as the pair of real-life pilots, Jesse Brown and Tom Hudner. It also stars Christina Jackson, Thomas Sadoski, and Joe Jonas.

The new trailer opens with Majors’ as Brown talking to himself in the mirror. He tells himself that he shouldn’t even be flying a plane, and he doesn't know what he’s doing. All of this is intercut with action shots of Navy planes flying in formation and being shot at as well as shots of Brown and Hudner meeting and bonding on the aircraft carrier. We also see a brief scene of Hudner meeting Brown’s wife as they discuss what it is Brown is fighting for, his family. From there the pace of the trailer picks up as we see shots of combat as a speech by Brown plays over it, with him talking about how many people in his life have told him to give up, but he never listened.

In the new photos released, we see many shots of Majors, Powell, and the other actors playing pilots in uniform. We see Majors in uniform looking concerned in a meeting room as well as on the deck of the aircraft carrier with a life jacket. Another image of Majors teases a particularly frightening scene as he is flying through combat.

Image via Sony

RELATED: Jonathan Majors to Star in Walter Mosley's 'The Man in My Basement' Adaptation

There are also images teasing the comradery between the flight team with a look at them walking together to their planes for a mission as well as enjoying their leave time walking down a city street and having a get-together in a front yard. Lastly, the photos tease the relationships that are sure to be at the heart of the film. We see an image of Majors and Powell as Brown and Hubner paling around on the wing of a plane. There is also an image of Majors as Brown embracing his wife, played by Jackson.

Devotion comes from director J.D. Dillard. The screenplay was written by Jake Crane and Jonathan A. H. Stewart based on Makos’ novel. Molly Smith, Rachel Smith, Thad Luckinbill, and Trent Luckinbill serve as producers with executive producers Dillard and Powell.

Devotion will be coming exclusively to theaters with a limited release on October 14 before getting a wide release on October 28. Check out the rest photos and the trailer below.

Image via Sony

Image via Sony

Image via Sony

Image via Sony

Image via Sony

Image via Sony

How Anson Mount’s Captain Pike Is Redefining Star Trek Masculinity

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Aidan King (276 Articles Published) Aidan King is a graduate of Fitchburg State University and loves writing and talking about both movies and tv. In his spare time, Aidan participates in an Improv comedy group. More From Aidan King

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe