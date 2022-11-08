Sony Pictures has taken things to new heights by releasing a final trailer for their upcoming wartime feature, Devotion, and we can almost smell the jet fuel. Featuring Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell, the teaser gives us even more of an insight into the film’s story, which is gearing up to take flight and land in theaters on November 23.

Dropping us right into the thick of it, the trailer opens on bullets flying in a combat shot before introducing us to the leading characters: naval aviators Ensign Jesse Brown (Majors) and Lieutenant Tom Hudner (Powell). Informing us that the tale will be based on a true story, the teaser focuses on Brown, who goes down in history as the Navy’s first African-American carrier pilot. Unfortunately, like many non-white folks throughout history, Brown’s story is a much less talked about one — until now. As the trailer plays out, we see Brown’s home life with his wife Daisy (Christina Jackson), who always tries to keep him grounded, as well as his constant need to prove himself and his incredible aviation skills as a Black man in the United States Navy. With a huge mission on the horizon, the trailer closes out with well choreographed flight stunts and a high action battle.

Based on Adam Makos’s book, Devotion: An Epic Story of Heroism, Friendship and Sacrifice, the feature promises to spread the word about the Korean War’s unsung hero. While he mostly draws eyes and attention from those around him due to the color of his skin, Brown finds a close companion in Hudner who stands by his friend at all costs. Their time together will test the bonds of friendship and be a saving grace when one of their planes is shot down over enemy territory.

Image via Sony

Directed by J.D. Dillard, the war flick will also star Thomas Sadoski as squadron division leader Richard “Dick” Cevoli with other pilots played by Joe Jonas, Daren Kagasoff, Spencer Neville, and Nick Hargrove. Serinda Swan will also appear in the feature as actress Elizabeth Taylor, who will end up in the company of the pilots at some point during the story. Jake Crane and Jonathan A. Stewart took Makos’s novel and turned it into a screenplay while the film’s incredible shots are attributed to the Academy Award winning cinematographer Erik Messerschmidt (Mank).

After receiving positive reviews from critics following its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, Devotion is going to be the must-see action movie this holiday season. You can check out the film’s final trailer below.