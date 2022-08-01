This November, audiences can take to the skies again in the upcoming war picture Devotion. So far, Sony Pictures has released a teaser trailer and images to promote the film, and now, the official trailer has arrived, featuring stars Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell in a harrowing true story set during the Korean War.

The first part of the trailer kicks off by re-introducing viewers to Majors as Ensign Jesse Brown and offering a glimpse at his general duties as a pilot. As the action plays out, additional scenes reveal that Ensign Brown will have other obstacles to face as a Black man in his unit. A sweeping score accompanies the high-stakes action of "America's forgotten war," bringing the conflict to both the battlefield and the airship carrier. The vast landscapes shown in the trailer promise audiences a visually pleasing film that should be experienced on the largest screen possible to really become immersed in the story.

Along with the action of the war itself, the trailer suggests not everything will be heart-pounding battles filled with fatal explosions. Throughout, it offers moments that range from good times to heightened emotional drama. Viewers become privy to the dynamic between Ensign Brown and Powell's Lieutenant Tom Hudner as they meet, begin flying together, and try to maintain trust and confidence with each other. The trailer also showcases pieces of Ensign Brown's relationship, as well as other aspects of his job. It offers a must-see film for fans of the genre and military-history in general, with two leads holding experience in biopics and additional action projects.

Image via Sony

RELATED: 'Devotion' Trailer and Images Reveal Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell-led Korean War Drama Based on a True Story

Based on a true story, Devotion chronicles the true story of two widely celebrated U.S. Navy fighter pilots, Ensign Brown and Lieutenant Hudner, who flew over 20 missions and faced a number of harrowing challenges as they fought off an invasion in the middle of the Korean War. The military drama also stars Christina Jackson, Joe Jonas, and Thomas Sadoski.

The screenplay was written by Jake Crane and Jonathan A. H. Stewart, adapted from Adam Makos' book Devotion: An Epic Story of Heroism, Friendship, and Sacrifice. J.D. Dillard directed, and executive produced alongside Powell. Molly Smith, Rachel Smith, Thad Luckinbill, and Trent Luckinbill serve as producers.

Devotion releases exclusively in theaters on November 23. Check out the trailer below: