Devotion is one of the most surprising films of the year. Not only does it prove to be a stirring and immensely soulful film, but it also carves out its own space in the realm of war epics. And it gives Jonathan Majors a chance to showcase his incredible acting skills as the Navy's first Black aviator Jesse Brown. Honestly, if there's a reason to go see this film, it's his performance. But more than that, it's Devotion's accuracy to real-life events that surprised me. Most films that claim to be based on a true story often take liberties with what actually happened, inventing characters out of whole cloth like the ill-conceived Stonewall or altering the events in question like Catch Me If You Can.

Devotion takes a different route, as it hews fairly close to the events depicted in the book, Devotion: An Epic Story of Heroism, Friendship, and Sacrifice by Adam Makos. In fact, it was the book's existence that led to the movie, as Powell had read it in 2014 and served as a producer on the film in addition to taking a starring role as Brown's fellow pilot and comrade Thomas J. Hudner, Jr. He was also inspired by a visit with the real-life Hudner in 2017, where he saw photographs and mementos celebrating Brown's life. "I saw what weight that was on him," Powell would later say in an interview with Deadline. "It wasn’t a celebration, it was a constant reminder of a friend he lost, and I carried that weight into this role."

How Much of the True Story Is in the Movie?

Powell's instincts were correct, as Hudner wasn't able to save Brown during their final mission together in the Korean War. They, along with other pilots, were dispatched to the Chosin Resevoir to help a squadron of Marines that were trapped by enemy forces. In the aftermath, Brown's plane was hit by enemy fire and started leaking fuel, forcing him to attempt a landing. However, his plane was heavily damaged in the landing and his leg was pinned underneath. Hudner crashed his own airplane in order to save his friend, but even with the help of helicopter rescue pilot Charles Ward, they failed to free Brown. Brown told them to go before asking Hudner to tell his wife Daisy that he loved her.

Despite Hudner's pleas, his commanding officers decided to have other pilots bombard the crash site with napalm. Brown was awarded multiple posthumous awards, including the Purple Heart, while Hudner received the Medal of Honor. Both men would even have naval carriers named after them in the years to come. At Brown's funeral, Hudner met Daisy Brown (played in the film by Christina Jackson) and passed along her husband's final message. They struck up a friendship that lasted over 50 years, and continues to be held by both families to this day.

A Few Inconsistencies

As stated before, Devotion hews fairly close to the real-life events, with two exceptions. While Brown's funeral was the first time Daisy and Hudner met, a scene in the film features them having a meeting when Hudner drives Brown home. In this scene, Daisy asks Hudner to look after Brown, and tells him he has nothing to feel guilty about at the funeral. This scene was more than likely added to enhance the dramatic elements, yet contrary to other real-life films, it actually feels genuine.

The second exception revolves around Brown meeting Elizabeth Taylor (Serinda Swan) while he and the other pilots were on leave in Cannes. It was actually a group of Marines that encountered her, and while Hudner is said to have visited a casino where Taylor was, there was no mention of Brown. An incident where a racist bartender refused to serve Brown was also altered, with Hudner reportedly choosing to leave the bar with his friend.

Those exceptions aside, it's a great change of pace for a film based on real life to stick as closely to it as possible, and future projects could definitely take lessons from Devotion.

