First ‘DEVS’ Trailer Showcases a New Thriller from ‘Annihilation’ Director Alex Garland

FX has released a new trailer for their upcoming thriller DEVS. The eight-episode series hails from Ex Machina and Annihilation director Alex Garland, and follows a young software engineer (Sonoya Mizuno) who investigates the secretive development division of her employer (Nick Offerman), which she believes is behind the murder of her boyfriend.

It’s exciting to see what Garland will do with eight episodes to tell his story. FX is also a network that rarely gets in the way of a creator’s vision, whatever that might. Sometimes that works out great (Atlanta) and other times you get Legion. However, with the success of Ex Machina and Annihilation, Garland has certainly earned the benefit of the doubt, and DEVS remains one of my must-see shows of 2020.

Details beyond the brief synopsis are still scarce, but we wanted to bring this trailer to you as quickly as possible.

Check out the trailer below. DEVS arrives on FX this spring and also stars Jin Ha, Zach Grenier, Cailee Spaeny, and Alison Pill.