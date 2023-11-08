The Big Picture DeWanda Wise is set to star in and executive produce the upcoming horror film Imaginary, which is generating buzz with its unconventional promotional strategies.

Directed by Jeff Wadlow, Imaginary explores the unsettling story of a family moving into a childhood home where a seemingly harmless stuffed bear turns out to be something much more sinister.

Anticipation is high for Imaginary after the success of Five Nights at Freddy's, with the film set to be released on March 8, 2024.

An exciting new horror collaboration between Lionsgate and Blumhouse Productions called Imaginary is cooking and Jurassic World Dominion’s DeWanda Wise is all set to star in the upcoming horror flick. The hype for Imaginary first built up right after Blumhouse Productions’ Five Nights at Freddy’s had started spooking people before Halloween. The trailer debuted in an "eyes-wide-shut" premiere, playing exclusively before the screenings of Five Nights at Freddy’s, also a Blumhouse horror. Audiences were encouraged to close their eyes to fully immerse themselves in the experience.

Circling back to Wise, the actress isn't just the star of the show but is also taking a seat as an executive producer. Imaginary, however, is slated for a release on March 8, 2024, and is already generating buzz with its unconventional promotional strategies.

The film is being helmed by Jeff Wadlow, the director behind Kick-Ass 2, as well as two other Blumhouse features. Here's what Wadlow had to say about Wise’s casting:

“DeWanda has been more than a star on this movie – she has been a full creative partner. So much of horror grows out of our most basic fears from childhood, and DeWanda taps into all of that. You know that old saying that the audience’s imagination is scarier than any movie? We’re going to put that to the test.”

What Is Blumhouse Horror ‘Imaginary’ About?

Unlike the spooky teaser that tickles your fear of the unknown, the whole film is not going to be like that — it’s going to be even more unsettling. The plot of Imaginary circles Jessica and her family as they move into her childhood home. Her stepdaughter finds Chauncey in the basement — a seemingly harmless stuffed bear— but as the plot unfolds, Chauncey turns out to be much more sinister and much more than an old teddy bear.

Imaginary completed production before the industry strikes. The film was originally slated for a February 2, 2024 release, but the date was adjusted in response to the strikes. With Five Nights at Freddy’s setting records as the highest-grossing horror film of 2023, anticipation is high to see if Imaginary will claim the badge for 2024.

Imaginary will be released in theaters all over the U.S. on March 8, 2024. Check out a brief teaser below:

