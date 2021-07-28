DeWanda Wise has been cast in Showtime’s original series Three Women, alongside Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies), whose casting was announced last week. The series is based on Lisa Taddeo’s best-selling debut novel by the same name. News of Wise's casting was announced by Amy Israel, Executive Vice President, Scripted Programming, Showtime Networks Inc.

Per the press release, Wise will play Sloane, described as "a glamorous entrepreneur in a committed open marriage until two sexy new strangers threaten their aspirational love story."

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Shailene Woodley Cast in 'Three Women' TV Series at Showtime

Wise recently starred as Nola Darling in the television adaptation of She’s Gotta Have It and many will recognize her from her roles in The Twilight Zone, Underground, and Boardwalk Empire. She will make her blockbuster debut in a leading role in the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion, premiering next summer.

Three Women is executive produced by the novel’s author Taddeo, as well as showrunner Laura Eason, Kathy Ciric, and Emmy Rossum. Louise Friedberg has signed on to direct the first two episodes, which she will also executive produce. Showtime plucked the series off the bestseller list with a series commitment in 2019.

Principal photography is set to begin in the fall. While Showtime has not announced further casting as of now, they have provided a synopsis for the upcoming series:

Three Women is an intimate, haunting portrayal of American female desire, in which three women are on a crash course to radically overturn their lives. In addition to Sloane, there is Lina, a homemaker in suburban Indiana who is a decade into a passionless marriage when she embarks on an affair that quickly becomes all-consuming and transforms her life, and Maggie, a student in North Dakota who weathers an intense storm after accusing her married English teacher of an inappropriate relationship. Gia (Woodley), a writer grieving the loss of her family, persuades each of these three spectacular "ordinary" women to tell her their stories, and her relationships with them change the course of her life forever.

KEEP READING: As 'Jurassic World: Dominion' Filming Ends, Colin Trevorrow Shares New Set Photo

Share Share Tweet Email

New ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ Trailer Emphasizes the Film’s Family Feud What happened to his shirt, though?

Read Next