Showtime's Dexter, based on the novels by Jeff Lindsay, stars Michael C. Hall as the titular anti-hero of the series. A serial killer working as a blood-spatter analyst in the Miami Metro Police Department, Dexter only (or, mostly, rather) targets other criminals who fall through the cracks. The Miami Metro provides Dexter with the backdrop to catch his future victims, but it also puts him in direct view of those who could potentially catch him – including an outstanding ensemble cast led by Jennifer Carpenter as Dexter's sister (through adoption) and police detective, Deb. The show also features many stand-out guest stars, like Julia Stiles, Jimmy Smits, and Jonny Lee Miller. The thrilling cat-and-mouse game Dexter played with his prey (and other predators) kept viewers coming back week after week.

Some seasons are clearly stronger than others, with only four of the eight in the original run providing episodes in the top ten, rated by IMDb users. These seasons, and more granularly, these episodes often ratcheted up the tension, with Dexter on the verge of, or actually being discovered by any one of the many memorable characters sniffing his trail. The top ten episodes are some of the most explosive ones of the series, providing heightened challenges for Dexter as well as featuring stand-out acting moments from the cast. The following does not include any episodes from the ill-advised spin-off series, Dexter: New Blood, nor the much-maligned Season 8 finale.

10 "Seeing Red" (9.1)

Season 1, Episode 10

Image via Showtime

The gripping TV thriller initially stayed close to Lindsay's first novel, with Season 1 seeing Dexter face off against the Ice Truck Killer. In Episode 10, everyone's favorite anti-hero Dex is called into a crime scene that has him "Seeing Red" – a hotel room drenched from top to bottom in gallons of blood, but no bodies in sight. Meanwhile, Dexter's girlfriend Rita (Julie Benz) is being badgered by her ex-husband, Paul (Mark Pellegrino), for defending herself against his assault; and Angel (David Zayas) is closing in on the Ice Truck Killer by following up on a hunch sparked by chatting with a sex worker.

The beauty of this episode is finally getting to see Dexter's cracks begin to show. For the first episodes of the series, viewers saw a very calculated Dexter. But the crime scene triggers memories of his mother's (Sage Kirkpatrick) death and PTSD, causing him to faint at the scene and making him unable to work at 100%. Dexter's very-human frustrations about the Ice Truck Killer, as well as Paul's needling Dexter about Rita eventually explode when Dexter knocks Paul out with a frying pan. Dex makes mistakes out of anger, putting his usually calm and collected demeanor into question, and the very specific crime scenes left by the Ice Truck Killer make fans wonder why he's so interested in Dexter.

9 "The British Invasion" (9.2)

Season 2, Episode 12

Image via Showtime

Season 2's finale provided fans of the series with the climactic conclusion to two seasons' worth of tension building between Dexter and Sgt. Doakes (Erik King), who always suspected something was "off" about Dex. Episode 12 picks up right where Episode 11 leaves off, with Lila (Jaime Murray) following Dexter's GPS to the cabin where Dexter trapped Doakes. Murray shines here as Lila quickly puts the pieces of Dexter's true identity together, calling him a "poor thing, all alone," ultimately relating more to a serial killer than his victim standing in front of her. In a twist of fate that shocks Dexter as much as it does the audience watching, Lila turns the gas on and sets the entire cabin on fire with Doakes, arguably Dexter's biggest threat, trapped inside – all evidence burning with him – successfully framing him as the Bay Harbor Butcher.

"The British Invasion" then gives viewers a chance to breathe as Miami Metro and Dexter try to make sense of the cabin's explosion. But Lila doesn't wait long before causing more mayhem in Dexter's life, and keeping those watching glued to their screens. Even though Lila proved to be a loose canon, she was a cunning foil for Dexter – better than later love interest Hannah (Yvonne Strahovski) – and brought a fire (pun intended) to the show. It was a shame, then, that in the last few moments of the episode, Dexter tracks Lila down in Paris and puts a kibosh on the potential for her to return in later seasons. Dexter, grateful to be free and clear of the Bay Harbor Butcher murders, begins a new set of blood slides, letting the audience know that the killer they love isn't going anywhere.

8 "Truth Be Told" (9.2)

Season 1, Episode 11

Image via Showtime

After "Seeing Red" weakens Dexter with memories of his mother's brutal death, "Truth Be Told" moves the chess pieces closer to checkmate. While sorting out the clues left for him by the Ice Truck Killer, Dexter also tries to make sense of his adopted father Harry's (James Remar) case file. The episode sidelines Dexter slightly with the help of guest star Margo Martindale and some paperwork, in order to focus on Deb and her boyfriend, Rudy (Christian Camargo). At this point, viewers know the identity of the Ice Truck Killer, but they see Rudy in full villain mode when he sets a distraction (i.e., dead body) for the Miami Metro, and takes Deb on a boat ride she'll never forget.

Jennifer Carpenter as Deb is a hard and hot-headed detective, keeping her emotions (other than anger) at bay and her eyes on the prize. In this episode, however, Deb runs the gamut of emotions: at one point excitedly accepting a marriage proposal and, in another, coming to realize that her fiancé is a serial killer. Deb's extreme happiness and downright giddy demeanor at the thought of wedding Rudy crashes hard when he reveals himself to her. The gears in Deb's head turn, first disbelieving the truth and then coming to the terrifying realization. Camargo, for his part, does a chilling 180 from his charming boyfriend persona to a menacing and patronizing sociopath, setting the stage for an effective Dexter vs. Rudy showdown.

7 "Resistance Is Futile" (9.3)

Season 2, Episode 9

Image via Showtime

Episode 9 of Season 2 sees the pressure cooker heating up for Dexter. FBI Agent Lundy (Keith Carradine) has taken over the Bay Harbor Butcher case from the Miami Metro due to evidence suggesting the culprit is one of them. Dexter knows that Doakes is on to him – albeit removed from the job – due to a physical altercation in the office. While the episode starts off slow, it plants the necessary seeds for the explosive finale to succeed. Dexter has broken things off with Lila, but she continues to manipulate him through her use of Angel; and Doakes instills doubt in LaGuerta (Luna Lauren Velez) about his guilt.

A brief reconciliation with Rita offers some levity before the hammer comes down on Dexter. Finally getting the time to dispose of his latest victim, Dexter returns to the remote kill cabin to clean up his tracks. The entire build-up of Seasons 1 and 2 leads to the moment when, mid-body disposal, Dexter is interrupted by Sgt. Doakes. Viewers relished every moment these two showed their true ferocity toward each other up til now, and they were in for a treat when the main event unfolded. Caught red-handed, would Dexter break his "Code" and kill an innocent man, or would Doakes finally bring the killer in? It speaks to the strength of the character of Dexter, along with Michael C. Hall's performance, that audiences were likely hoping for the former.

6 "Surprise, Motherf***er" (9.3)

Season 7, Episode 12

Image via Showtime

The name of the game changed drastically in Season 7 with Deb's discovery of Dexter's "Dark Passenger." Throughout the season, Deb struggles to make sense of Dexter's secret life, and their father's knowledge (even encouragement) of it. LaGuerta will not drop her suspicion of Dexter, along with Deb as an accomplice. And Dexter found a new relationship with serial poisoner Hannah, after letting her off of his kill table – but she is now on the run and out of the picture. In flashbacks that pay tribute to the episode title, "Surprise Motherf***er," viewers get the chance to see Doakes giving Dexter a hard time at work. While the flashbacks don't serve much purpose overall, Doakes was a sorely missed character that viewers were happy to see cuss Dex out again.

The meat of the Season 7 finale revolves around LaGuerta and her refusal to back off Dexter. Like a dog with a bone, LaGuerta lures Dexter out as a killer by releasing a criminal involved in his mother's murder, but Dexter knows her intentions. Since LaGuerta is an innocent and doesn't meet the Code, Dexter breaks into her place for dirt and discovers that LaGuerta has evidence on Deb, too. In that moment, Dexter decides to sacrifice his Code to protect Deb, taking LaGuerta's bait to get the drop on her. During Angel's retirement party, Deb bursts in on Dexter about to kill LaGuerta; she is forced to choose between her brother, who's murdering people, and her boss and morality. Deb makes the split-second decision to shoot LaGuerta, which is the last straw that sends Deb over the edge and into a self-destructive spiral in Season 8, and Dexter in the free and clear once again. But at what cost?

5 "Hungry Man" (9.4)

Season 4, Episode 9

Image via Showtime

Season 4 of Dexter welcomed the legendary Trinity Killer into Dex's world of murder. Using the fake persona of Kyle Butler, Dexter befriends unassuming do-gooder Arthur Mitchell (John Lithgow) in the hopes of learning how to lead a successful double life from the killer – even saving Arthur from suicide in Episode 8. Recon work leads Dexter to finding out that Arthur abuses his son, Jonah (Brando Eaton); Deb is recovering from a gunshot wound (and Lundy's death), but is still on the case; and a relative newcomer to Miami Metro, Quinn (Desmond Harrington), is giving too much information to journalist and fling Christine (Courtney Ford).

There are many moving parts in "Hungry Man" – like Angel and Batista's relationship, Dexter and Rita's new baby, and Masuka (C.S. Lee) catching Rita kissing her neighbor. But viewers are treated to an entirely different kind of Thanksgiving episode when Dexter puts on a smile as "Kyle Butler" for dinner at the Mitchell home. Dex, along with the viewers, gets to witness Trinity at his most volatile – not when he partakes in his killing rituals, which are more ceremonial, but when he lashes out at his family verbally and physically. Dexter shows his hand, though, when restraining Arthur and threatens that he should have let Arthur die earlier. The shocks continue with the episode's cliffhanger ending that sees Christine open the door to a menacing Arthur Mitchell, only to smile and call him "dad."

4 "Are You..?" (9.4)

Season 7, Episode 1

Image via Showtime

Season 6 left Dexter in quite a pickle: Deb walks in on Dexter actively killing the Doomsday Killer, Travis Marshall (Colin Hanks). After slogging through two seasons of lackluster baddies (at least in comparison to the brilliant Trinity Killer) and an uncomfortable "Deb in love with Dexter" subplot, Season 7 begins with the question viewers couldn't wait to have answered: What will Deb do when she finds out the truth about Dexter? Well, first, she helps him cover-up the murder by burning down the crime scene after his lackluster explanation of self-defense. And the dominoes continue to fall from there: a blood slide intended for Dex's trophy case falls and is later discovered by LaGuerta, who remembers Doakes' warnings, and Deb starts to remember her time on the Ice Truck Killer's table, which matches Dex's current crime scene.

While working to help LaGuerta point to Dexter as the real Bay Harbor Butcher, Detective Mike Anderson (Billy Brown), another capable threat to Dexter, unceremoniously gets killed by a Russian gangster on the side of the road. In retaliation, Dex lazily kills the gangster in an unsecured room at an airport. Viewers understandably grew frustrated with Dexter for his messy murders and unbelievable lies, but "Are You..?" redeemed the series by setting charming villain Isaak Sirko (Ray Stevenson) on Dex's trail. However, Dexter has more than one adversary now. In addition to dodging Sirko and LaGuerta, Dexter is finally cornered by Deb, who finds his stash of kill tools and blood slide trophies. "Are you a serial killer?" She asks. Viewers held their breath with anticipation as Dexter admits: "Yes." The endgame was finally in sight, and Deb's discovery provided the series with a renewed sense of excitement and anticipation.

3 "Hello, Dexter Morgan" (9.5)

Season 4, Episode 11

Image via Showtime

The penultimate episode of Season 4, "Hello, Dexter Morgan" is fast-paced and full of suspense despite spotlighting characters other than Dexter. Deb, still reeling from Lundy's death and her own gunshot wound, correctly identifies Christine as the culprit – but she's unable to make anything stick. Christine oozes desperation when she begs Trinity for approval, and she crumbles when her father disowns her. In her last-ditch effort to make daddy proud (and to get him off the hook for her crimes), Christine confesses to Deb before committing suicide in front of her, which piles even more debilitating trauma onto an already grieving Deb.

The other engrossing storyline of Episode 11 follows Arthur Mitchell on his journey to find out who Kyle Butler/Dexter really is. After an explosive Thanksgiving during which Dexter let it slide that he's onto Trinity, Arthur tracks down other Kyle Butlers in a Terminator-like fashion before tricking and following Dexter to Miami Metro. In an almost-wordless journey of discovery, viewers watch Arthur find Dexter's photo in the halls, leading him to the Homicide Dept., where he sees the crime board detailing his murders. He looks on in admiration at his work, and viewers look on in worry about Dexter. The two killers come face-to-face, with Trinity towering over Dex, and John Lithgow's slithery intonation still sending chills up spines decades later: "Hello, Dexter Morgan."

2 "Born Free" (9.8)

Season 1, Episode 12

Image via Showtime

"Born Free," Season 1's closer, had viewers on pins and needles waiting to see Dexter finally come up against the Ice Truck Killer, who holds Dex's adopted sister Deb as bait (Carpenter shows off her skills from Exorcism of Emily Rose in Deb's hysteria). Dexter races against the ticking clock to reach Deb, but Rita questions him about framing Paul, and Doakes is making a show of tailing Dexter. Rita's doubt gracefully sets the stage for an essential Season 2 plotline, and Doakes provides one of the most gleefully memed moments from the show – "Surprise, motherf**ker!" – when he confronts Dexter at a cargo dock. The hostility between the two comes to a head in a cheer-inducing altercation; one that unfortunately is cut short, leaving unfinished business between the two.

Having been teased throughout the season, Dexter's origins come to light fully in the finale. The Ice Truck Killer lures Dex to the home in which he grew up, and reveals that he (Rudy) is actually Dexter's brother, Brian. In an attempt to reconnect, Brian explains their pasts and offers Dexter a gift: Deb, presented in Dexter's preferred modus operandi, ready to be killed. The theme of acceptance is exposed in Dexter's choice between a blood brother he's never known or the adopted sister he grew up with. In a strangely human moment for Dexter, he chooses Deb and cuts any ties he had to Brian, along with his throat. Hall solidifies his strength in the role through Dexter's discovery of his past and his having to make such a staggering decision.

1 "The Getaway" (9.6)

Season 4, Episode 12

Image via Showtime

Episode 12 begins with Trinity and Dexter face-to-face in Miami Metro – two predators seeing each other for who they really are. While Arthur wants to be left alone to pursue his extracurriculars, Dexter falsely agrees before taking chase. The push and pull between Trinity and Dexter continues when Dexter reaches Arthur and successfully tranquilizes and hides him, but is restrained by police for reckless driving, giving Arthur time to wake up and escape. Dexter's sloppiness and need to kill Arthur himself exacerbates the strain on him, especially when Batista is able to use actual detective work to finger Trinity. But the series favors our anti-hero and finds Trinity on Dexter's kill table before the cops can get him. In a tête-à-tête between the two titans of murder, Arthur is resigned to his death and let's Dexter know that "it's already over," an ominous foreshadowing which hits even harder at the episode's conclusion.

After the nice wrap up to (and disposal of) the big bad, "The Getaway" gives viewers hope for a brighter future for Dexter, who now appreciates his family dynamic more. Dex and Rita are ready to finally go on their belated honeymoon, and Deb finds out that Dexter was related to Brian (the Ice Truck Killer) and accepts him anyway. But the Season 4 finale has one last gut-punch in store for viewers. In a cruel twist of fate, before Dexter could get to Arthur Mitchell, Trinity managed to kill Rita and stage her body in an overflowing bathtub. The scene clearly emulates where Dexter's "Dark Passenger" was born, with baby Harrison crying in a pool of his mother's blood. The loss of Julie Benz's Rita, the heart and soul from Seasons 1-4, was one of the most powerful and poignant moments of the series, and showed Dexter that there are deadly consequences for his hubris.

