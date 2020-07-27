Yvonne Strahovski Weighs in on the Controversial ‘Dexter’ Finale

–

[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers through the series finale of Dexter, “Remember the Monsters.”]

It’s been nearly seven years since Dexter came to an end, but that final episode is still one of the most talked about series finales, and likely will be for quite some time – if not forever. In “Remember the Monsters?,” Dexter (Michael C. Hall) plans to run away to Argentina with Yvonne Strahovski’s Hannah McKay and his son Harrison. Thanks to a myriad of snags though, including a hurricane, Hannah and Harrison wind up boarding the flight without Dexter while he drives his boat straight into the storm. After the hurricane, it’s revealed that Hannah and Harrison made it to Argentina. Dexter is reportedly killed in the hurricane but he’s actually working for a lumber company in Oregon under a new identity.

When “Remember the Monsters?” aired, it brought in huge numbers, but that doesn’t mean longtime fans were receptive to that conclusion. While the episode did receive some praise, it’s also landed on quite a few “worst TV series finale” lists. What’s it like being part of something as divisive as that? I got the chance to talk to Strahovski about it during her episode of Collider Ladies Night. Here’s what she said:

“I appreciate both sides. I got a little bit of an insight into why they did what they did. I mean, from memory, gosh, it was a long time ago, but it was just sort of about having Dexter have nobody and that that was kind of the ultimate jail in a way for him to not have anybody left. And then I get the fans as well. I get that perhaps it wasn’t sort of the most dramatic ending that they had longed for. Maybe they wanted to see more blood and gore. But I think you’ve nailed it; it’s not my responsibility [laughs], so it doesn’t really bother me whether people liked it or not. It’s just something that I was a part of.”

If you’d like to hear more from Strahovski on Dexter, Chuck, her Netflix series Stateless and so much more, be sure to keep an eye out for her full episode of Collider Ladies Night dropping tomorrow!