TV audiences love to cheer for a bad guy. For example, Breaking Bad's Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Better Call Saul's Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) are bad people, but we root for them anyway because we can see the inner turmoil under the surface keeping their humanity intact. The same could be said for Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) in Dexter. The guy is a serial killer for Pete's sake, but still, we root for him because, hey, at least he's killing bad guys, and we sympathize with the trauma that created him.

Dexter had a few romantic lovers in the series. He lied to poor Rita (Julie Benz) so much that his double life got her killed. In a different world, she could have been the one for him, but as kind a soul as she was, Dexter also took up with someone who was absolutely awful when he started seeing Lila (Jaime Murray). Lila was a despicable woman, but she saw Dexter's dark passenger and loved him anyway. Sure, she was a little insane and deadly obsessive, but Dexter should have turned our anti-hero full villain and paired him with her.

Lila Is Even Scarier Than Dexter

Dexter's lies to Rita send him on his path to meeting Lila. The loving Rita thinks the secret her boyfriend is hiding is that he is a drug addict, so to keep up his persona, Dexter joins a support group in Season 2. It's there that he meets Lila, another supposed drug addict, who becomes his sponsor. Jaime Murray is so good in the role that we can immediately tell there is something wrong with her before the show actually tells us anything. She comes across as cool and carefree, but the smile on her face feels forced. She's performing just like Dexter, but what is her dark passenger?

Lila killed her last boyfriend, supposedly by accident, in an apartment fire, but we know better. Dexter and Lila's compatible darkness draws the two tortured souls together, with Lila learning who Dexter really is and accepting him for it. He can be himself for the first time, even more than he ever could with his father, the only other person who knew his secret. Lila and Dexter become so close that they begin an affair. Her possessiveness leads to her setting Rita's house on fire when Dexter tries to end things with her. She even goes so far as to frame one of his co-workers, and shockingly kills Sgt. Doakes (Erik King) to protect Dexter. Unable to deal with her behavior any longer, Dexter lures Lila in, pretending that he wants to run away with her, but now that she meets his code, he kills her instead. But what if he hadn't?

A Forever Pairing With Lila Could Have Sent 'Dexter' Down a Darker Route