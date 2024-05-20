The Big Picture Dexter, a popular crime drama, is returning to Netflix on June 19, allowing fans to relive all eight thrilling seasons.

The show follows Dexter Morgan, a forensic expert and vigilante, played by Michael C. Hall, as he balances his dark urges with a normal life.

Dexter: New Blood, a sequel series, picks up years later and explores Dexter's life after faking his death during a hurricane.

A beloved crime drama will finally be making its way back to Netflix, with the streaming platform announcing that the entire eight seasons of Dexter will become a part of their catalog once more on June 19. The thrilling series about a forensic expert when it comes to bloodstain pattern analysis hasn't been seen on Netflix for a long time, but hardcore followers of the show will get yet another chance to relive their favorite moments from the project created by James Manos Jr. An unforgettable story of blood and betrayal starring Michael C. Hall as the titular character will be coming back, more than a decade after the original series came to an end.

Dexter introduced the titular character as someone who witnessed the brutal murder of his mother at a young age. After being adopted by Miami police officer Harry Morgan (James Remar), the young man was inspired to become the forensics expert seen over the course of the show. However, Dexter quickly becomes a vigilante who uses his own job to cover up his crimes, as he attempts to behave like a normal person even if he can't seem to understand the experience. Part of what made Dexter such a beloved title over the years was its supporting cast, who stuck around while the criminal continued his quest of helping his community in unconventional ways.

Dexter also featured performances from Jennifer Carpenter, Erik King and Lauren Vélez, with all the actors being part of the main cast at different points of the story. The original title ran for over the course of eight seasons, and while it seemed that audiences had seen the last of the character, the story of Dexter Morgan wasn't over, allowing Michael C. Hall to return to the role of the twisted vigilante once more.

Dexter Returned in 'Dexter: New Blood'

Dexter: New Blood premiered on Showtime eight years after the original story came to a close, and it followed the titular character after he had faked his death during a hurricane. After establishing a romantic relationship with Angela Bishop (Julia Jones), the character is afraid to find out if his dark past will catch up to him in a thrilling continuation of the story fans know and love. A second season of Dexter: New Blood centered around the protagonist's son is currently in development, even if a release date hasn't been set by the network.

The entire eight seasons of Dexter will become a part of Netflix's catalog on June 19. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.