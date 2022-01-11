Good news for Dexter fans, the Showtime series' follow-up Dexter: New Blood is coming to Blu-ray, DVD, and a limited-edition Blu-ray Steelbook to be released in March of this year. The chilling release features some icy artwork on both the cover and interior booklet, signaling the show's stark shift from the original series' warm, Miami aesthetic. You can check out the new Blu-ray cover design below:

Dexter: New Blood was originally released on Showtime in 2021. The new series picked up ten years after the show's eponymous serial killer protagonist, Dexter, disappeared off the face of the earth, supposedly dying in the swirl of Hurricane Laura. The new series, however, finds Dexter quite alive and living in the small upstate town of Iron Lake, New York. The new series follows Dexter's life in the small, tight-knit town. But despite Dexter's apparent recovery from the business of murder, his dark passenger still calls to him and a series of unexpected events will for Dexter to face his past and himself. Dexter: New Blood stars the original series star Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan and Jennifer Carpenter as Debra Morgan. Also starring in the new series are Jack Alcott, Julia Jones, Alano Miller, Johnny Sequoyah, and Clancy Brown.

The new Blu-ray and DVD release will include a 4-disc collection featuring every episode of the new series. The Blu-ray and DVD release will also feature a 30-minute featurette that goes behind the scenes to get a glimpse at the work of the cast and crew in the thick of the extraordinary production. The release will also include several special features including:

Why Now? – Dexter Morgan is back: Hall, Phillips and Carpenter are here to tell you what to expect.

Dissecting “DEXTER: NEW BLOOD” – Deb is Back – Deb returns as Dexter’s conscience while he navigates his new life. Hall and Carpenter dive into their roles as Dexter and Deb Morgan.

Dissecting “DEXTER: NEW BLOOD” – The Kill Room – Get a behind-the-scenes look at Dexter’s kill room.

All Out on the Table – Spoilers ahead! Go inside the making of “DEXTER: NEW BLOOD” as the cast and crew lay it all out on the table to dissect their characters; reveal exclusive behind-the-scenes moments; and break down the emotional finale.

Image via Showtime

RELATED: 'Dexter: New Blood' Showrunner Clyde Phillips Breaks Down That Shocking Finale and the Potential for a Sequel

The original Dexter series originally premiered in 2006 and followed Dexter Morgan, a blood-spatter expert for Miami law enforcement who leads a double life as a vigilante serial killer of morally reputable citizens. The series garnered many Emmy nominations, including several for series star Michael C. Hall.

Dexter: New Blood was created by showrunner Clyde Phillips. The new release comes from CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment. The series consists of 10 one-hour episodes. Dexter: New Blood will be released to Blu-ray, DVD, and Steelbook on March 22, 2022.

‘Dexter: New Blood’ Ending Explained: You Can't Escape Your Past It all ends in blood.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email