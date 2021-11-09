Dexter is ready to kill again. It's been eight years since audiences have seen Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) slice and slash his way through the streets (and residents) of Miami. Now he's back in business with the upcoming limited revival series, New Blood. This time around Dexter is trying to put his murderous tendencies behind him while living in the small town of Iron Lake, New York. Despite his self-exile and attempt to have a normal life, it's fair to say that it's only a matter of time before Dexter begins to feel the inexorable pull of his Dark Passenger, leading him back to his old habits.

The initial announcement of the revival series lead to a flutter of fan speculation about which of the series' recurring characters (if any) would be returning alongside America's favorite serial killer. Now that we’re approaching New Blood’s premiere, let's take a look at the new faces and returning favorites that the series has to offer.

Dexter Morgan/Jim Lindsay (Michael C. Hall)

Dexter returns as the vigilante serial killer we all know, except this time he's going by the alias Jim Lindsay. Ten years after the events of the 2013 series finale in which he faked his death, and cut ties with his girlfriend and son, Dexter is now living off-the-grid in New York. He's hoping to keep his Dark Passenger at bay and live a quiet life away from Dexter Morgan and all the baggage (and secrets) that comes with him. But is his new life sustainable? Can Dexter really resist the urge to kill that has plagued him his whole life? It seems almost too good to be true. As Dexter begins to form close relationships with the residents of his new small town, it might only be a matter of time before someone uncovers his secrets and Dexter's carefully constructed world comes crashing down.

Aside from his Emmy-nominated role as Dexter Morgan, Hall also starred as David Fisher in all five seasons of the series Six Feet Under, as well as appearing in Safe, Star vs. the Forces of Evil, and The Defeated. He can also be seen on the big screen in fims such as Kill Your Darlings, Cold in July, and Game Night.

Debra Morgan (Jennifer Carpenter)

Fans of the original series will remember that things didn't quite turn out well for Deb in the final episode of the series. It's a plot point that led fans wondering just how New Blood will resurrect the beloved character. Showrunner Clyde Phillips previously stated that the show will be treated as a “second finale” rather than a new season of the show, so we know that Deb’s death will remain canon. Now, from trailers and other promotional materials that feature Jennifer Carpenter, it looks as if Deb will be appearing to Dexter as a "corner of Dexter's mind" that helps him weigh the pros and cons of his choices, like a conscience. Fans haven’t had the chance to see the degree to which her death has affected Dexter, so it will be interesting to see if the writers utilize her character in his hallucinations to dive deeper into his psyche. Of course, she could also return in the show’s signature flashback sequences.

While her starring role as Debra Morgan for all eight seasons of Dexter's previous iteration was arguably Carpenter's breakout television role, she has also starred in series like Limitless and The Enemy Within, as well as guest appearances in The Good Wife and Robot Chicken. But even while shooting Dexter, Carpenter remained close to the horror and suspense genres by starring in films like Gone, The Factory, The Devil's Hand and, most notably, The Exorcism of Emily Rose and Quarantine.

Molly Parker (Jamie Chung)

Molly is a new character to the Dexter-verse. She enters the story as a true-crime podcaster and self-made journalist which, as you can imagine, might not bode too well for Dexter and his desire for his past to remain buried. According to Jamie Chung, Molly is “sassy, unapologetic, and a damn good armchair detective" who "adds a new threat to Dexter and his true identity.” While it's unknown how crucial of a role she will play in New Blood, her presence in the series seems poised to shake up Dexter's recently quiet, peaceful world.

On the television front, Chung has recently appeared as Ji-Ah in Lovecraft Country and Mulan in Once Upon a Time, as well as Valerie Vale in Gotham and Clarice Fong/Blink in The Gifted. She can also be seen in films like Premium Rush, Grown Ups, The Hangover Part II, Big Hero 6, and Office Christmas Party.

Angela Bishop (Julia Jones)

Angela is the first Native American police chief in Iron Lake who, according to Julia Jones, has a longstanding "romantic connection" with Dexter and "they definitely have a journey” together. Dexter hasn't exactly had a smooth history with police authority figures — remember Maria LaGuerta (Lauren Vélez)? — so it will be interesting to see if his romantic feelings towards Angela make him a bit clumsy when it comes to covering up his tracks, and his true self. During a Comic-Con @Home panel, showrunner Clyde Phillips revealed that Dexter would be using her to gain “access to certain pieces of information that an ordinary citizen would not be able to get” so it seems like Dexter is already navigating a slippery slope.

Julia Jones has had a long career of supporting and main roles in varied television series. She can be seen as Kohana in Westworld, Stephanie Littlecrow in Goliath, and Sally in Rutherford Falls, in addition to appearances on ER, Longmire, and The Mandalorian. On the big screen she is known for playing Leah Clearwater in the Twilight franchise, as well as appearing in Wind River and Cold Pursuit.

Arthur Mitchell/"Trinity Killer" (John Lithgow)

John Lithgow is set to return as the fan-favorite “Trinity Killer” Arthur Mitchell despite the character finding himself on Dexter’s kill table in the Season 4 finale. Thirteen years have passed since Lithgow chilled us with his portrayal of the serial killer and family man, igniting speculation if he’ll be able to slip into the role just as easily as before. Lithgow was expected to film only for one day, leading to the assumption that his part in the revival is limited to a handful of scenes. Either way, his performance as Trinity was equal parts frightening and captivating, leading Lithgow to earn an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for the role in 2010.

During Lithgow's storied career spanning nearly 50 years, he has turned in memorable starring performances in television such as Dick Soloman in all 139 episodes of 3rd Rock from the Sun, Barney's father in How I Met Your Mother, Winston Churchill in The Crown, as well as roles in Trial & Error, Perry Mason, and the upcoming series The Old Man (2022). When he's not appearing on the small screen, he can also be seen in films like The World According to Garp, Footloose, Harry and the Hendersons, Cliffhanger, Shrek, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Interstellar, Bombshell, Pet Sematary (2019), and the upcoming Killers of the Flower Moon.

Harrison Morgan/Randall (Jack Alcott)

Jack Alcott plays a now grown-up Harrison, Dexter's son that he abandoned in the series finale. When we last saw Harrison he was being whisked away to Argentina by Dexter's girlfriend, Hannah (Yvonne Strahovski). Now, after spending time in foster care, Harrison somehow manages to track down Dexter to where he's living in Iron Lake. But what remains to be seen is how the reunion between father and son will go. Does Harrison hold a grudge toward Dexter for abandoning him, or does he merely want to reconnect and get answers to the questions he seeks?

Alcott is a relative newcomer to the acting world, though he can be seen in an episode of The Blacklist as well as a recurring role in the mini-series The Good Lord Bird.

Kurt Caldwell (Clancy Brown)

Clancy Brown will play the show's main villain, the owner of the local truck stop and unofficial mayor of Iron Lake. He's a powerful presence and is a generous soul...until you cross him, that is.

Brown has had memorable television roles such as Waylon "Jock" Jeffcoat on Billions, Ed Sawyer on Emergence, and Brother Justin Crowe on Carnivàle, as well as appearances in The Flash and The Goldbergs. He can also be seen in films such as The Shawshank Redemption and Promising Young Woman.

Logan (Alano Miller)

In addition to serving as a sergeant in the Iron Lake Police Department, Logan is also the assistant wrestling coach for the local high school. By the looks of it, Dexter will be getting pretty friendly with a few members of the police department. But will that work out to his advantage – or will his close relationship with those in law enforcement come back to bite him?

Alano Miller's acting credits are mainly in the realm of television, and he can be seen in series such as Person of Interest, Stalker, Atlanta, Underground, and Halt and Catch Fire.

Zach (Oscar Wahlberg)

Zach is the captain of the high school wrestling team. Although he's somewhat of a bully, he is part of the popular crowd and knows how to have a good time. He also appears to be an acquaintance of the daughter of the chief of police.

Aside from roles in the series NOS4A2 and Louie, Oscar Wahlberg can be seen in the films Slender Man and Manchester by the Sea.

Audrey (Johnny Sequoyah)

Audrey is the teenage daughter of Angela who is popular and quick to rise against injustice in Iron Lake. She is opinionated and not afriad to show it, which sometimes makes more trouble for her mother.

Johnny Sequoyah is best known for her role in the television series Believe and the film Among Ravens.

Additionally, New Blood will features appearances by David Magidoff (The Morning Show) as Teddy, a new cop in town; Michael Cyril Creighton (Billions) as Fred, the owner of a sporting goods store; and Katy Sullivan (Last Man Standing) will play Esther, a police dispatcher.

Dexter: New Blood premieres Sunday, November 7th at 9pm on Showtime.

