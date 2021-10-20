A new Dexter: New Blood image brings the cast of the revival series together under the snow. Mixing both new and recurring characters, the new image features, from left to right, Clancy Brown as Kurt Caldwell, Johnny Sequoyah as Audrey Bishop, Jack Alcott as Harrison Morgan, Alano Miller as Logan, Julia Jones as Angela Bishop, Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan, and Jennifer Carpenter as Debra Morgan.

It’s been eight years since the original run of Dexter ended, a time that’ll be taken into account by the series revival. Previous trailers and teasers connect directly with the first finale, in which Dexter assumes a new identity and hides from the authorities in a small city in the woods. The new season promises to give Dexter’s story a definitive ending, which might explain why some of the characters who shaped his life are set to return to a new conclusion. Besides featuring a grow-up version of Dexter’s son Harrison and the ghost of his sister Debra, the new series will revisit some of Dexter’s biggest baddies, such as John Lithgow’s Trinity Killer.

Clyde Phillips returns as the showrunner of New Blood after overseeing the four first seasons of Dexter. Phillips, Hall, and director Marcos Siega produce the show. Dexter: New Blood is executive produced by Phillips, Hall, Siega, Scott Reynolds, Bill Carraro, John Goldwyn, and Sara Colleton. Dexter’s revival cast also includes Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country), Oscar Wahlberg (NOS4A2), and Michael Cyril Creighton.

The first three episodes of Dexter are currently available to watch for free on YouTube, Showtime.com, and Sho.com, as well as across multiple partner platforms, with all previous episodes of the eight-seasons original run available to view for Showtime subscribers. Dexter: New Blood premieres on Showtime on November 7 at 9 PM ET/PT, with the remaining episodes released weekly. The 10 hour-long episodes of the revival will not be followed by future seasons.

Here’s Dexter: New Blood synopsis:

Set 10 years after Dexter went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura, the series finds him living under an assumed name in the small town of Iron Lake, New York. Dexter may be embracing his new life, but in the wake of unexpected events in this close-knit community, his Dark Passenger beckons.

