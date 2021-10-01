To celebrate the fifteenth anniversary of the original premiere of Dexter, Showtime has revealed new posters for the upcoming revival series Dexter: New Blood, which sees Michael C. Hall returning to reprise his role as the titular serial killer — and demonstrates that Dexter Morgan is definitely up to his old ways again. Dexter: New Blood will premiere November 7 at 9 PM ET/PT on Showtime and will consist of 10 hour-long episodes.

Dexter's revival cast includes returning cast members John Lithgow and Jennifer Carpenter, as well as newcomers Julia Jones (The Mandalorian), who plays Iron Lake's Chief of Police and Dexter's new love interest, Alano Miller (Sylvie’s Love), Johnny Sequoyah (Believe), Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country), who plays a true-crime podcaster who gets caught up in a new investigation, Oscar Wahlberg (NOS4A2), Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird), and Michael Cyril Creighton. Clancy Brown will play a new villain that Dexter will have to face off against. Clyde Phillips also returns as showrunner for the upcoming revival.

Dexter: New Blood, which takes place 10 years after Dexter went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura, catches up with the serial killer living under an alias in the fictional small town of Iron Lake. While he attempts to embrace a quiet life, his Dark Passenger begins to tempt him from the shadows of his mind.

Dexter: New Blood is executive produced by Phillips, Hall, Scott Reynolds, Marcos Siega, Bill Carraro, John Goldwyn, and Sara Colleton. The eight-season run of the original show premiered in the fall of 2006 and soon became an acclaimed hit, earning several Emmy nominations for Best TV Drama. The first three episodes of Dexter are currently available to watch for free on YouTube, Showtime.com, and Sho.com, as well as across multiple partner platforms, with all previous episodes available to view for Showtime subscribers.

Dexter: New Blood will premiere November 7 at 9 PM ET/PT on Showtime and will consist of 10 hour-long episodes. Check out the new posters below:

