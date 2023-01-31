Reboot series Dexter: New Blood has been cancelled at Showtime after just one season despite the series having made a successful return according to TVLine. Instead, the network is eyeing a prequel series in the same universe that would follow a younger version of the titular character. The decision is surprising given that New Blood was one of Showtime's most-watched shows in 2022. Showtime recently merged with Paramount+ and the now unified streamer is reportedly considering a variety of new Dexter shows, including the aforementioned prequel series.

More on this story as it develops.