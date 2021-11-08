Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 1 Dexter: New Blood.With Dexter: New Blood bringing back the infamous serial killer, Showtime has released a new trailer for the revival season filled with juicy spoilers. Focusing on some of the biggest reveals of Episode 1, the latest sneak peek sets the tone for the whole season, which will bring the serial killer’s journey to a definitive end.

Episode 1 saw Dexter’s (Michael C. Hall) Dark Passenger waking after sleeping for almost a decade when Dexter meets a man who got away with murder. The first episode also brought back the ghost of Dexter’s sister Debra (Jennifer Carpenter), who replaces Harry (James Remar) as the voice of Dexter’s conscience. The final surprise of Episode 1 was the arrival of Harrison (Jack Alcott), Dexter’s son, who gets to the small city of Iron Lake looking for his long-lost father.

The new sneak peek shows that the new season will focus on the relationship between Dexter and his son, as the serial killer tries to make up for a lost time while he hides his dark urges from Harrison. To make the task even harder, Dexter will have to evade the local police, as law enforcers try to figure out what happened with Matt Caldwell (Steve M. Robertson), the man Dexter kills in the premiere. Since Matt is the son of an oil tycoon and unofficial mayor of Iron Lakes, Kurt Caldwell (Clancy Brown), Dexter will have a hard time hiding his crime. Lastly, the sneak peek teases there’s a serial killer in Iron Lake, as the missing girls we saw on posters on the police station were apparently hunted down by a person with a rifle and a white camouflage suit.

Image via Showtime

RELATED:‌ 'Dexter: New Blood' Looks Nothing Like the Original Series (and That's a Good Thing)

Clyde Phillips returns as the showrunner of New Blood after overseeing the four first seasons of Dexter. The revival cast also includes Johnny Sequoyah, Alano Miller, Julia Jones, Jamie Chung, Oscar Wahlberg, and Michael Cyril Creighton.

New episodes of Dexter: New Blood will be released weekly on Sundays at 9 PM ET/PT. Check out the new sneak peek below.

Here’s Dexter: New Blood's synopsis:

Set 10 years after Dexter went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura, the series finds him living under an assumed name in the small town of Iron Lake, New York. Dexter may be embracing his new life, but in the wake of unexpected events in this close-knit community, his Dark Passenger beckons.

How to Watch 'Dexter: New Blood': Where to Watch the Revival Miniseries on TV and Streaming Dexter and his Dark Passenger are coming back to stalk your screens.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email