There is a very strong chance that you have a favorite true-crime podcast you listen to. From cold murder cases to cult histories and even the life and death of scams, true crime is a booming media genre that has begun creeping its way into fictitious works.

Perhaps few fictitious television shows seem better suited for a true-crime revival than Dexter, Showtime’s crime drama that centered around its titular anti-hero (Michael C. Hall) as he maintains a double life as a blood-spatter analyst and a serial killer. Besides Dexter himself, there was a rogue’s gallery of nefarious serial killers and criminals that the show introduced that could easily have legends built around them. If they actually existed, many of them could have popular podcasts or maybe weird fancams dedicated to them.

Dexter: New Blood seemingly understood this when they introduced the character of Molly Park (Jamie Chung) into the already stressed town of Iron Lake, looking for a new true-crime story to report and exploit. However, when audiences got a taste of what her podcast “Merry F*cking Kill” was like, it really doesn’t seem like it should be as popular as it allegedly is.

“Merry F*cking Kill” is mentioned throughout her introductory episode, “H is for Hero” as the most popular true-crime podcast around. From what the audience has seen of the podcast, she makes 30 to 45-minute episodes centered around an infamous serial killer. She’s covered the basics, such as Charles Manson, but she’s also covered one particular Killer that many fans are familiar with: Arthur Mitchell (John Lithgow), also known as the Trinity Killer. Harrison (Jack Alcott) feels compelled to give the episode a listen, despite (or maybe because) it being centered around the man who killed his mother Rita (Julie Benz in the original series). As soon as Park opened up the episode by calling her listeners an expletive, he should have just turned it off.

RELATED: 'Dexter: New Blood' Showrunner Clyde Phillips Reveals the Ending He Would’ve Liked for Original SeriesThis is not an inherently wrong thing to do, especially not with a podcast made by someone who takes advantage of serious and horrifying crimes. However, the rest of the podcast, where Park discusses Mitchell’s MO in a vapid, Valley Girl-like fashion, is both indicative of how exploitative the genre really is and also detached from what makes true crime popular.

There is a lot that can be said about how the true crime genre glamorizes the acts of killers while not properly memorializing their victims. The Guardian’s Hannah Verdier states in her article “The killer question: are true crime podcasts exploitative?” that many podcasts see “justice [take] a back seat as listeners’ addiction to cold cases, graphic descriptions and amateur sleuthing continues.” The discussion of re-traumatization of the families of victims has also been used to criticize the genre as it continues to boom. In a way, the fact that Dexter: New Blood pulls back the curtain on this exploitation is commendable. Park describes the Kill of Rita as insensitively as possible, going into details about her death that cause Harrison to stop listening to the podcast. She glorifies the Kill, not treating Rita like a human being with a family, only defining her by how brutally she was Killed.

In the April 2020 article “The Human Cost of Binge-Watching True Crime Series,” TIME’s Melissa Chan interviews Kelli Boling, a researcher who studies audiences who consume true crime media. She claimed that the core appeal of true crime, no matter the medium, is that audiences want a good story. “True crime is everywhere,” said Boling. “When you watch the nightly newscast, you’re watching true crime. What makes the genre special is that it turns those facts into a narrative, a really strong story.”

The problem is that “Merry F*cking Kill” has already established itself as a podcast that does not bother with storytelling. Within the world of New Blood, Park simply recounts the actions of her subjects in a crude manner. This would be fine if the audience is supposed to believe that “Merry F*cking Kill” is comparable to schlock such as “My Favorite Kill,” but we are supposed to accept that it is on par with “Serial.” Park actually does investigations onto her subjects while presenting her findings like she’s reading a gossip magazine or Wikipedia article. It is enough to get audiences to potentially wonder if the writers even understand the appeal of the true-crime genre as a whole.

This potential lack of understanding is in stark contrast to another true crime send-up audiences watched this year. Only Murders in the Building, the Hulu dark comedy series about three enthusiasts following a real-life Kill mystery, introduces audiences to the podcast “All Is Not OK in Oklahoma.” Hosted by Cinda Canning (Tina Fey), the podcast follows a suspicious murder that is presented as a cohesive narrative that brings the show’s protagonists together. “All Is Not OK in Oklahoma” does what “Merry F*cking Kill” seemingly can’t – understand that the popularity of the true-crime subgenre lies in how its central mystery is presented. Canning’s description of the fictional mystery is narrated in a similar way to many other true-crime podcasts, bringing its listeners along for the ride as she uncovers more information. While the Canning podcast is fictional and itself is an exaggerated parody of true crime, it sounds like it would fit right in alongside podcasts that “Merry F*cking Kill” is trying but failing to emulate.

“Merry F*cking Kill” is an interesting look at how Hollywood examines the blowback against the true-crime subgenre. On one hand, the fictional podcast leans into the criticisms of glamorization and re-traumatization. However, its presentation within New Blood is not what many people think of when they think of “true-crime podcasts.” Despite it being just a small detail of a much larger plot, it shows a murky understanding of the phenomenon it is trying to criticize. It’s unlikely that further fictional explorations into the true-crime subgenre will stop anytime soon, but let’s hope that they’re more cognizant of its real appeal than Dexter: New Blood is.

