It looks like one Dexter isn't enough for fans. This month, Showtime debuted the prequel series Dexter: Original Sin, but five episodes in, it's pretty clear that the new series reignited fans' passions for Dexter – the original series from 2006. The show has climbed Paramount+ charts and currently sits among the top 10 most-watched titles on the platform (according to FlixPatrol), meaning that subscribers are in the mood for wildly different families during this holiday season.

The original Dexter was a hit. Not by chance, it spawned a sequel and a prequel series. A lot of that was due to Michael C. Hall's (Shadowplay) Emmy-nominated performance as the title character. Another thing that might have made fans nostalgic is hearing his voice: Hall continues to narrate episodes in Dexter: Original Sin. The story hails from a pretty straighforward concept, which imagines what would happen if a talented serial killer worked in the Miami police department, giving the killer access to investigations and the knowledge to hide his tracks.

Dexter ran for eight seasons, and even though most fans would agree that the series – developed by James Manos Jr. based on the novel series by author Jeff Lindsay – had its ups and downs, it was overall a good experience and one that, as Paramount+ subscribers will tell you, continues to be extremely bingeable. The series has an overall 71% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with Seasons 2 and 4 being the highest rated of all. Season 4 was a game-changer for the series, because it led Dexter to meet his match in the figure of the Trinity Killer (John Lithgow) and he also becomes a father.

'Dexter' Has a Killer Cast

Image via Showtime

Dexter was also elevated by an excellent cast. Aside from Hall, it also featured Jennifer Carpenter (The Enemy Within), Lauren Velez (American Rust), David Zayas (Blue Bloods), C.S. Lee (For All Mankind), Desmond Harrington (Manhunt: Unabomber), Julie Benz (9-1-1: Lone Star), Erik King (The Oath) and James Remar (Megalopolis) as a pretty different character – he played Harry Morgan, the father of the main character that realized his son had sociopathic tendencies in his adolescence and helped him develop a code of conduct.

Despite all of this, Dexter is also part of a disheartening group: the series is frequently included in lists of worst series finales of all time, along with other shows that ended terribly, like How I Met Your Mother and Game of Thrones. In "Remember The Monsters?" the series makes viewers believe that Dexter died after taking a boat straight into a hurricane. Then, it cops out and reveals he changed his identity and started a new life in Oregon. Fans were not happy, and sequel series Dexter: New Blood attempted to amend the terrible finale.

You can stream Dexter and its spin-offs on Paramount+.

watch on paramount+