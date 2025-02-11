Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Dexter: Original Sin Episode 9.

While Dexter: Original Sin has not only documented Dexter Morgan’s (Patrick Gibson) first kill, it has also captured his progression to a full-on serial killer. The series has paved the way for building to the version of Dexter the world fell in love with in his original series while also adding a ton of context to the world at large, adding more backstory to other characters that were a big part of both Dexter's past and future. As Dexter: Original Sin has unraveled, another serial killer emerged from the shadows — his brother, Brian Moser (Roby Attal), or, as Dexter fans might know him, The Ice Truck Killer. The twist of Brian being the N.H.I. (No Humans Involved) Killer has been quietly teased through this new prequel series and the case was left on the back burner when the kidnapping of the children of both a judge and Captain Aaron Spencer (Patrick Dempsey) takes precedence, leaving him to continue his dirty work.

‘Dexter: Original Sin’ Is Much More Than Dexter’s Origin