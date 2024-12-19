Before Joe Goldberg became popular, everybody’s favorite serial killer show was Dexter. Starring Michael C. Hall as the titular character, Dexter Morgan was a serial killer who was raised by an adoptive father, Harry, who also happened to be a detective. When Harry realizes that Dexter has these killer urges, he comes up with a code for Dexter to follow, ensuring that Dexter won’t get caught and that Dexter will only kill people who are also murderers themselves. The show lasted 8 seasons between 2006 and 2013, and as all good things have to come to an end, so did Dexter. Until he was revived in 2021 with a miniseries called Dexter: New Blood. The spinoff miniseries continues Dexter’s storyline as he makes a new life for himself in Upstate New York. All seems well until his estranged son, Harrison, comes knocking at his cabin door and Dexter fears that his son might have the same darkness inside him.

If you’ve read the original novels by Jeff Lindsay, you know how many changes to the story were made in the original 8 seasons of Dexter. However, Clyde Phillips, the creator of the television franchise, went on to make the subsequent miniseries New Blood and the new prequel series, Dexter: Original Sin. These shows are based on the characters and don’t necessarily have a novel equivalent to the source material. If you’re a show-only fan or a newcomer to the Dexter franchise, this article will break down the main characters and what impact they have on each other and the future plot lines.

Dexter Morgan

It has been a well-known point of contention among fans of the original Dexter series that the flashback scenes were laughable due to the “de-aging” of the titular character. Michael C. Hall in a goofy wig was supposed to pass as a teenage version of himself, but it did not pass the scrupulous eyes of viewers. When it was announced that Clyde Phillips was working on a prequel series featuring a young Dexter in the 90s, the memes of Hall in the wig made a massive comeback. However, the audience's interests were piqued once it was announced that Patrick Gibson would be portraying the younger version of Dexter. Official photos and trailers were released, and Dexter fans were solidly hooked on the line.

Gibson is an Irish actor who made his first major acting debut in the drama series, The Tudors. In 2018, he also starred in the science-fiction thriller, The Darkest Minds, as Clancy Gray, the son of the President of the United States. More recently, Gibson starred in the second season of the popular Netflix series, Shadow and Bone, as “Sturmhond,” or Nikolai Lantsov. In Dexter: Original Sin, Gibson’s character Dexter Morgan struggles to navigate his growing killer urges and nearly kills someone while defending his younger sister, Deb. When he confesses this to Harry, his adoptive father, Harry suffers a heart attack and has a near-death experience while at the hospital. In the first episode of the new series, we see Dexter struggle with his inner turmoil while simultaneously enjoying his first kill.

Harry Morgan

Christian Slater is a well-known name in iconic movies like True Romance, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, Heathers, and, more recently, Blink Twice. He has also done voice work in shows like Archer, The Boys Presents: Diabolical, and Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales. In Original Sin, he plays Dexter’s adoptive father, Harry Morgan. Harrowed by the accidental drowning of his biological son due to his drunken inattentiveness, Harry sees Dexter as an opportunity to right his past wrongdoings and raise a son.

As a homicide detective, he quickly recognizes a darkness inside Dexter, something that would one day manifest into something much worse than a desire to kill animals. He does his best to teach Dexter a moral code that will not only keep him from getting caught but also prevent him from killing innocent people. Knowing that Dexter will eventually become a serial killer, he teaches him to channel those urges onto other killers who have also evaded capture. In the original series, the memory of Harry Morgan continues to offer guidance and keep Dexter in check. In this prequel series, we get to see that guidance, worry, and understanding play out in real-time. In the original Dexter series, Harry Morgan is portrayed by James Remar.

Debra Morgan

Dexter’s younger sister, Debra, is a senior in high school in Dexter: Original Sin. She is the same foul-mouthed Deb that fans know from the original series, full of attitude and a fierce love for her family. Still reeling from the death of her mother, she tends to lash out at Dexter and Harry because she notices the special bond the two of them share, which makes her feel isolated. In Dexter: New Blood, Deb (Jennifer Carpenter) replaces Harry as Dexter’s spectral guidance as he navigates raising his estranged son, Harrison. The younger version of Debra is portrayed by Molly Brown, who is best known for her portrayal of Leslie Ackhurst in the supernatural drama series Evil. She was also in the 2022 comedy Senior Year and other major television series like Billions, Boy Shorts, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Detective Maria LaGuerta

While LaGuerta hasn’t had a major role in the first episode of Dexter: Original Sin, she does appear in all 10 episodes of the season. She is a prominent character in the original series, constantly moving up the ranks within the police department. Played by Christina Milian (Be Cool), she is a pivotal character in the development of Dexter’s character and career. In the original novels by Jeff Lindsay, Dexter notices but doesn’t acknowledge the flirtatious comments that Maria makes towards him, further deepening the intricate relationships that he navigates. LaGuerta was portrayed by Luna Lauren Velez in the original Dexter series.

Detective Angel Batista

Batista is another Dexter staple, always there to offer words of encouragement, advice, and unyielding support for both Dexter and Deb, largely thanks to his respect for their father, Harry. In the first episode of Dexter: Original Sin, we see Batista bringing baked goods and food for Dexter and Debra while Harry is in the hospital, and at the end of the episode, we see him warmly embrace Harry and Dexter when they walk into the station after Harry’s recovery and Dexter has taken a job as a forensic technician intern. Played by James Martinez, who is pictured above in his role from Breaking Bad next to Giancarlo Esposito, is also known for his role in Run All Night as Detective Oscar Torres.

Vince Masuka

Masuka is a comedic character, but he’s not without his more dramatic moments either. In Original Sin, he works in the forensic investigation department under the lead of Tanya Martin. He meets Dexter at a college job fair, where Dexter quickly analyzes blood spatter patterns at Masuka’s booth. He mentions this to Tanya, and the two of them offer Dexter a paid internship working with them at Miami Metro when they stop by to bring food with Harry’s other coworkers. The character is known for his quick wit and crude and often inappropriate sense of humor, along with his goofy laugh. Originally played by C. S. Lee, Masuka will now be portrayed by Alex Shimizu in the new series, complete with off-colored jokes and ridiculous giggles. This character will be a change of pace for Shimizu, as he has mostly only acted in more serious roles, such as Toshiro Furuya in The Terror and Tadashi Ito in The Blacklist.

Detective Bobby Watt

Although Bobby Watt is not in the original Dexter series, it’s made clear that he will have a big role in this prequel series. He refers to Deb as his goddaughter when he comes to bring pizzas with the rest of Harry’s coworkers. Played by Reno Wilson, who is best known for his characters in Mike & Molly and Good Girls, Detective Bobby Watt will be a character to watch out for throughout Dexter: Original Sin, as he appears in all 10 episodes. However, it is worrisome that his character isn’t included in the original Dexter series, so it’s possible something bad might happen to him at some point in the prequel series.

Captain Aaron Spencer

Captain Spencer is another character that does not appear in the original series, but seems very comfortable with Harry Morgan and welcoming towards Dexter when he begins his internship. Portrayed by McDreamy Patrick Dempsey, Capt. Spencer oversees all the ongoing investigations, specifically pertaining to a new case involving a home invasion and subsequent murder of an entire family, seemingly staged to look like a robbery gone wrong. In addition to his iconic role as Dr. Derek Shepherd in Grey’s Anatomy, Dempsey has also starred in Enchanted and the film’s sequel, Disenchanted, as well as the drama Ferrari and the slasher film Thanksgiving.

Tanya Martin

Tanya Martin is another character that does not exist in the original series, but will likely have a major influence on Dexter as he works for her in the forensics department. As the lead of the forensic investigation, she is able to order Captain Spencer around while her team is still collecting evidence at a crime scene. Her character seems very “no-nonsense” despite working directly with Masuka on a daily basis. Played by Sarah Michelle Gellar, who is known best for Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Scooby-Doo, and I Know What You Did Last Summer, Tanya Martin is a highly intelligent and fierce character, determined to do things by the book and not overlook any evidence. Gellar is credited as a “special guest star” in Dexter: Original Sin, so there’s a big chance her character might not survive the season despite being credited for all 10 episodes. We know that Vince Masuka is the lead forensic investigator when the original Dexter series takes place, so it’s either she leaves for another job by the end of this season or something else happens to her character.

Narrator/Dexter’s Inner Voice

Dexter is famous for the calm and collected “inner voice” narration of the titular character. Similar to Joe from You, there’s a certain poetry to how these charming serial killers articulate and phrase things to justify their thoughts and actions to viewers. As an executive producer for Dexter: Original Sin, Michael C. Hall avoided wearing a ridiculous wig to portray a younger version of Dexter and instead opted to lend his voice as the narrator. In addition to his most famous role as Dexter Morgan, Hall also appeared as President Kennedy in the drama series The Crown and was the antagonist in the comedy-action film Game Night.

