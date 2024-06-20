The Big Picture Patrick Dempsey joins Dexter: Original Sin as Captain Aaron Spencer, a key figure in Dexter's origin story.

Dexter: Original Sin boasts a killer cast including James Martinez, Christina Milian, Alex Shimizu, and Reno Wilson.

Showtime's President, Chris McCarthy, praises Dempsey's addition, hinting at a must-watch prequel series with a talented ensemble.

Might want to find a new use for your scalpel there, McDreamy. Patrick Dempsey is joining the cast of Dexter: Original Sin, the much-anticipated origin story for Paramount+ and Showtime. Dempsey will play Aaron Spencer, the Captain of Miami Metro Homicide with a long-standing connection to Harry Morgan, played by Christian Slater. The prequel series, set in 1991 Miami, follows a young Dexter Morgan (Patrick Gibson) as he transitions from a student to a vigilante serial killer. Guided by his father Harry, Dexter learns to channel his dark urges using a strict moral code, all while interning at the Miami Metro Police Department.

The killer cast list had previously grown even bigger for Paramount+’s eagerly awaited prequel series - which was formerly, and quite terribly, known as Dexter: Origins - as four new actors were revealed recently. Jumping in on telling the origin story of the character first made famous by Michael C. Hall in Showtime’s pop culture sensation series are the likes of James Martinez (Love, Victor), Christina Milian (Love Don’t Cost a Thing), Alex Shimizu (The Blacklist), and Reno Wilson (Mike & Molly). The quartet ensemble will work alongside the previously announced Slater (The Spiderwick Chronicles), Gibson (Shadow and Bone), and Molly Brown (Senior Year).

Chris McCarthy, President/CEO of Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios, expressed excitement over Dempsey's addition, calling him "a beloved actor who is internationally known for the iconic characters he has played and his performances." Dexter: Original Sin is shaping up to be a killer show, with production handled by Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios.

Who is Patrick Dempsey, Anyway?

Patrick Dempsey is best known for his role as Dr. Derek Shepherd, aka "McDreamy," on the long-running medical drama Grey's Anatomy. This role earned him widespread recognition and several award nominations. Dempsey has also starred in notable films like Enchanted, where he played the charming Robert Philip, and Bridget Jones's Baby as Jack Qwant. He also made an appearance as the eventual husband of Sidney Prescott in Scream 3, with the hope that he'll resume that role in the upcoming sequel prevalent amongst fandom. Additionally, he appeared in Can't Buy Me Love, Made of Honor, and Transformers: Dark of the Moon. His work spans both television and film, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

Get ready to dive back into the dark, twisted world of Dexter Morgan as Dexter: Original Sin prepares to take us on a bloody, thrilling ride