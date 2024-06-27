The Big Picture Sarah Michelle Gellar joins the Dexter: Original Sin cast as Tanya Martin.

Set in the early '90s, the series follows a young Dexter Morgan during his forensic internship.

Gellar reunites with MTV Entertainment Studios after starring in Wolf Pack.

Slay, queen, slay! Today, Showtime announced that Buffy the Vampire Slayer star and overall pop culture icon and hero, Sarah Michelle Gellar, will be joining the cast of Dexter: Original Sin. The Cruel Intentions actress is the latest A-list name tapped for the series following the recruitment of Patrick Dempsey (Thanksgiving) and Christian Slater (The Spiderwick Chronicles). Her work in the Dexter prequel project marks Gellar’s latest foray into television following her appearance on the short-lived Paramount+ series, Wolf Pack.

Playing yet another boss bitch, Gellar will appear in Dexter: Original Sin in a guest star capacity as Tanya Martin, the CSI Chief at the Miami Metro Police Department. Set in the early ‘90s, the series will follow the younger years of the ethical serial killer, Dexter Morgan (Patrick Gibson), when he begins his forensic internship at the Miami Metro Police Department. It’s around this time in his life that Dexter’s thirst for blood begins to control his mind, with his father, Harry (Slater), aiding his son in satisfying that craving by offing those guilty offenders who have escaped the justice system.

Filling out the production’s ensemble cast will be Molly Brown (Senior Year) as Debra Morgan, James Martinez (Love, Victor) as Angel Batista, Christina Millian (Love Don’t Cost a Thing) as Maria LaGuerta, Alex Shimizu (The Blacklist) as Vince Masuka, and Reno Wilson (Good Girls) as Bobby Watt. Filming is officially underway in where else but The Sunshine State?

Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Triumphant Return To Television

Gellar broke the mold of female heroes when she starred in the classic late ‘90s - early-aught series, Buffy the Vampire Slayer. For seven seasons, the actress kicked butt and staked her claim as one of the hottest stars of the decade, in the Joss Whedon-created show. She also enjoyed a vibrant career as a scream queen in films such as I Know What You Did Last Summer, Scream 2, and The Grudge. After a lengthy break from the limelight, at which time she and her also famous husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., started their family, she enjoyed an exciting return to supernatural teen projects via Paramount+’s Wolf Pack. Her appearance in Dexter: Original Sin marks a reunion with MTV Entertainment Studios, one of the companies that backed Wolf Pack.

As of right now, Dexter: Original Sin hasn’t announced its release date, but you can get caught up on the series that started it all as Dexter is now streaming on Netflix.

