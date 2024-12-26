Patrick Gibson’s young Dexter Morgan is forced to step up to the plate today in an exclusive to Collider sneak peek of this week’s Dexter: Original Sin episode. With the team’s veterans busy working on a case nearby, Dexter is the lone responder to Detective Maria LaGuerta’s (Christina Milian) call for forensics to a murder scene on the beach. While he may look young to the seasoned officer, Dexter quickly proves himself to be a blossoming yet knowledgeable asset to the team. Quickly assessing the crime scene, Dexter spells out his theory about what happened to the now deceased person whose body is lying before them.

With this week’s installment, Dexter: Original Sin will be four episodes into its first season, which follows the origins of Dexter Morgan, the morally-driven serial killer who audiences came to know and love in the long-running series, Dexter. Through the prequel, fans are learning everything about the character’s backstory and how he became the careful and calculated killer first played by Michael C. Hall. Gibson appears as the younger version of the titular character, while Hall’s voice can be heard as the running narration in Dexter’s head. The series also peeks into Dexter’s home life with his father, Harry Morgan (Christian Slater), and his sister, Debra Morgan (Molly Brown). Filling out the stacked ensemble cast is a lineup that includes Sarah Michelle Gellar, Patrick Dempsey, James Martinez, Alex Shimizu, Reno Wilson and Joe Pantoliano.

‘Dexter’s Big Comeback

Over eight seasons, Showtime captivated audiences with the Hall-led crime drama that started it all. When Dexter finally came to an end in 2013, audiences weren’t thrilled with the way things shook out for the titular killer, driving the creative team to attempt to right their wrongs almost a decade later with Dexter: New Blood. Unfortunately, fans weren’t sold on the production, which would eventually be canceled after just one season. But now, with the arrival of Original Sin, it seems like the world is in the market for more stories about Dexter, with numerous other projects coming down the pipe.

Over the summer, during Original Sin’s panel at SDCC, Hall and original Dexter showrunner, Clyde Phillips, revealed that yet another project was underway. Titled Dexter: Resurrection, the series will center on Hall’s version of Dexter, allowing audiences to catch up with him following the events of New Blood. In addition to that, a recent update gave audiences further hope for the long-underway spin-off about John Lithgow’s Trinity Killer, proving that there’s just no killing off Dexter for good.

