Christian Slater’s Harry Morgan isn’t amused in Collider's exclusive sneak peek from this week’s episode of Dexter: Original Sin. The upcoming installment, titled “Business and Pleasure,” marks the almost-end of the prequel series’ debut season, which has been a success for Paramount+ with Showtime since its premiere slashed onto screens back in December. Since then, audiences have gleefully tagged along for the origin story of the titular serial killer who they were first introduced to all the way back in 2006 through Dexter. With Patrick Gibson (Shadow and Bone) stepping in to turn the clock back and star as a young version of the character made famous by Michael C. Hall (Six Feet Under), the title has brought in fans both new and old to the Dexter family.

In today’s sneak peek, the kitchen in the Morgan household is buzzing with worry after Harry (Slater) is left wondering where his daughter Deb (Molly Brown) has disappeared to. She didn’t return home the night before and, to make matters worse, Dexter (Gibson) is absolutely no help, instead affirming the stressed-out father’s fears that Deb is off with her older boyfriend. But, Dexter is also there to calm his father down, as he tells Harry that he thinks Deb’s boyfriend is a good guy and a solid match for her. With that, Harry is off for the day, revealing that he’s going to be accompanying Detective LaGuerta (Christina Milian) on a trip to Tampa to trace the tracks of a serial killer. But, before Harry can get on with his day, Dexter hits him with an interesting theory about Detective Spencer (Patrick Dempsey) that puts blood on the longtime officer’s hands.

'Dexter: Original Sin' Is a Killer Blend of New and Old

Not only has Dexter: Original Sin given more context to the titular character’s early years as he and his father develop “the code” and he begins his career as a forensics intern at the Miami Metro Police Department, but a handful of other Dexter characters also receive similar treatment. Through the prequel, the entire Morgan household gets more of a background story, as well as familiar favorites like Angel Batista (James Martinez) and Vince Masuka (Alex Shimizu). Plus, there are numerous other names just joining the fold, including Dempsey’s Detective Aaron Spencer, Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Tanya Martin, who heads the forensics team at the MMPD, and Reno Wilson’s Bobby Watt, who works alongside Harry as his on-the-job partner.

You can check out the exclusive first look at this week’s episode above, and get caught up with the first seven episodes of Dexter: Original Sin now on Paramount+ with Showtime before the eighth episode drops on Friday.