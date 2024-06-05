The Big Picture Four new actors join the cast of Dexter: Original Sin, a prequel series exploring Dexter Morgan's early days.

Cameras are rolling in Miami for filming, setting the stage for the 1991 origin story of the iconic character.

Showtime aims to redeem the Dexter franchise with Clyde Phillips returning as showrunner for Original Sin.

The kill — we mean call — sheet is growing even bigger for Paramount+’s eagerly awaited prequel series, Dexter: Original Sin (formerly Dexter: Origins), as four new actors have been revealed. Joining in on telling the origin story of the character first made famous by Michael C. Hall in Showtime’s uber-popular series will be James Martinez (Love, Victor), Christina Milian (Love Don’t Cost a Thing), Alex Shimizu (The Blacklist), and Reno Wilson (Mike & Molly). The quartet ensemble will work alongside the previously announced Christian Slater (The Spiderwick Chronicles), Patrick Gibson (Shadow and Bone), and Molly Brown (Senior Year). Along with the casting news, the production also celebrates a major milestone today as cameras have picked up and begun filming in Miami, Florida.

Dexter: Original Sin turns the dial back on the titular serial killer’s life and drops audiences in Miami in 1991. Years before he takes on The Trinity Killer (John Lithgow), a young Dexter (Gibson) is just beginning to find his footing after his urge to kill nearly drives him into madness. With the help of his father, Harry (Slater), the up-and-coming revenge slayer finds a way to separate the good from the bad and only murders those who deserve it. But, he’ll need to watch his back as his extracurricular activities are starting to be the talk around the office during his forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department.

Speaking of the Miami PD, the four new stars joining the cast of Dexter: Original Sin will all collide with the protagonist at work as they’re all members of the MMPD. Martinez will appear as a homicide detective with a heart of gold named Angel Batista who’s just learning the ropes while Milian portrays Maria LaGuerta, the first female homicide detective in the history of the MMPD. Sure to butt heads with Dexter, Shimizu’s Vince Masuka is a talented forensic analyst who looks forward to teaching the new intern a thing or two and keeping him in line. Finally, Wilson plays Bobby Watt, Harry’s partner and pal.

Who’s Behind ‘Dexter: Original Sin’?

When it comes to the Dexter fandom, they’re a fierce crew, loyal to the original production even if many were unhappy with the way things panned out in the series finale. Having already put out another chapter to the story in the one-season running sequel, Dexter: New Blood, Showtime understands that this is their chance to make things right which is why the return of Clyde Phillips is so important. Phillips was the showrunner of both the original and follow-up series, making him the perfect choice to stand as the overseer for Dexter: Original Sin.

You can stream Dexter now on Hulu. Stay tuned to Collider for more information surrounding the prequel series.

