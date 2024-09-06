If you thought Patrick Dempsey was dreamy before, just wait until you see him with a stache in the debut images of the actor for his upcoming role in Dexter: Original Sin. Dempsey and his co-star, Sarah Michelle Gellar, take the spotlight in the new lineup of images courtesy of Entertainment Weekly and boy do they look cool. Dempsey’s featured shot shows off his authority as Captain Aaron Spencer, the head of the Miami Metro Police Department’s homicide squad. With his hair combed back and held in place thanks to plenty of gel, the image sees the Grey’s Anatomy alum standing with his hands on his hips out in the sweltering Miami sun.

As for Gellar, her outfit is bringing us all the way back to 2002 when her titular character in Buffy the Vampire Slayer took on the role of guidance counselor at her alma mater, Sunnydale High. In the Dexter: Original Sin shot, the actress wears a very professional all black ensemble complete with aviator sunglasses. Behind her sits a Miami Metro Police Department van while her character, CSI Chief Tanya Martin, holds a clipboard in her gloved hands. Whatever case she’s been called to, the perp better watch their back because it looks like Tanya means business.

These are the latest round of images that we’re seeing for the prequel series which will follow a younger Dexter Morgan played by Patrick Gibson. Turning the clock back to 1991 but staying in the city of Miami, Florida, Original Sin will center around Dexter’s early start as a forensics intern at the MMPD. It will be very formative years for the young man, as his father and celebrated police officer, Harry (Christian Slater) will recognize Dexter’s unique taste for blood and help him develop a “Code”. As fans of the original series will know, the Code comes into play for Dexter quite a bit when he’s deciding who is worthy of his “justice”.

Meet the Rest of the ‘Dexter: Original Sin’ Cast

Filling out the rest of the prequel’s call sheet will be James Martinez (One Day at a Time), Christina Milian (Love Don’t Cost a Thing), Alex Shimizu (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and Reno Wilson (Mike & Molly). At this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, it was revealed that the original Dexter, Michael C. Hall will also join the lineup as the inner thoughts running through young Dexter’s head. On top of that, the actor revealed that he would return to the role in the flesh in a brand new series titled, Dexter: Resurrection. Although the creative team had a swing and a miss with the other Dexter follow-up series, Dexter: New Blood, they’re hoping that when the new production arrives in 2025 things will be different.

Check out the latest images above and stay tuned for more information.