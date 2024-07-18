The Big Picture Showtime's Dexter: Original Sin reveals first-look photos of the Morgan family, including Christian Slater as Harry Morgan.

The series follows a young Dexter evolving into a serial killer, guided by his father Harry, played by Patrick Gibson and Golden Globe winner Slater.

Dexter: Original Sin features a talented cast, such as Patrick Dempsey and Sarah Michelle Gellar, with showrunner Clyde Phillips at the helm.

Paramount+ with Showtime has just revealed the first-look images for the eagerly awaited prequel series, Dexter: Original Sin. The new photos offer a glimpse into the lives of the iconic Morgan family, featuring Golden Globe winner Christian Slater as Harry Morgan, Patrick Gibson as Dexter Morgan, and Molly Brown as Debra Morgan. Set 15 years before the events of the acclaimed showtime series Dexter, the 10-episode thriller will thrust audiences into the origins of America’s favorite serial killer in training.

Taking place in 1991 Miami, Dexter: Original Sin follows a young Dexter (Gibson) as he evolves from a student to an avenging serial killer. Struggling to suppress his bloodthirsty urges, Dexter learns to channel his inner darkness with the guidance of his father, Harry (Slater). Harry imparts a Code to Dexter, helping him identify and eliminate individuals who pose a threat to society, all while avoiding law enforcement detection. This becomes particularly challenging as Dexter begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department.

Who Else is Involved in 'Dexter: Original Sin'?

The series also features Patrick Dempsey (Grey's Anatomy, Enchanted) as Aaron Spencer, James Martinez (One Day at a Time, Love, Victor) as Angel Batista, Christina Milian (Love Don't Cost a Thing, Falling Inn Love) as Maria LaGuerta, Alex Shimizu (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) as Vince Masuka, and Reno Wilson (Mike & Molly, Transformers) as Bobby Watt. Additionally, Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Cruel Intentions) appears as Tanya Martin, a special guest star in a mysterious role.

Dexter: Original Sin is helmed by showrunner and executive producer Clyde Phillips, renowned for his work on the original Dexter series and Nurse Jackie. The series is produced by Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios, with a lineup of accomplished executive producers including Scott Reynolds (Jessica Jones), Michael C. Hall (the original Dexter himself), Mary Leah Sutton (Resident Evil), Tony Hernandez (Emily in Paris), and Lilly Burns (Russian Doll). Robert Lloyd Lewis (The Lincoln Lawyer) serves as producer, while Michael Lehmann (Heathers) takes on the role of directing executive producer.

There is no official release date yet for Dexter: Original Sin. However, you can catch up on the original series, and its follow up, Dexter: New Blood, on Showtime now. Stay tuned to Collider for more details on the future of Dexter: Original Sin.

