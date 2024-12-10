Dexter Morgan sliced his way into the hearts of fans in 2006, creating a loveable yet sadistic serial killer who targets other killers. When law enforcement fails to catch lethal criminals, Dexter is the one who takes out the trash. With his affinity for a hearty breakfast and plastic sheets, Dexter carefully stalks and dispatches other killers while avoiding his own discovery and capture by the police he works with as a blood spatter analyst. By following a code given to him by his late foster father, Harry, he is generally able to avoid suspicion and convince himself he has a moral high ground compared to his victims, but has several close calls throughout the series. However, after 8 seasons, the series had to come to an end.

Fortunately for those who had come to love the amiable sociopath, a limited series continuation of the story came out in the form of Dexter: New Blood, which followed Dexter and his estranged son, Harrison (Jack Alcott), in upstate New York as they become entangled in a web of lies, deceit, and murder. After faking his death at the end of the original series, Dexter has taken on a new identity and tries his best to fight the killer urges he feels as he maintains a humble life as a clerk in a sporting goods store in the fictional town of Iron Lake. After an unexpected turn of events, his cabin becomes a crime scene, once again putting him under scrutiny in the eyes of law enforcement.

Now, the creators of the show are taking viewers back in time to see Dexter as he navigates his killer instincts under the supervision of his foster father, Harry. In the upcoming series, we’ll see plenty of familiar characters as well as some new ones. This article will tell you everything you need to know about the new series before it comes out!

6 When Does ‘Dexter: Original Sin’ Come Out?

The series premiere will be on December 13, with weekly episodes following until the finale on Valentine’s Day, 2025. The series will be available to stream on Paramount+ with Showtime. The subscription packages vary in price but can be purchased either directly through Paramount+, Prime Video, and Hulu.

5 What Will ‘Dexter: Original Sin’ Be About?

The series is set in 1991 and follows young Dexter Morgan as he struggles with his urges to kill people. His adoptive father, Harry, continues to help Dexter by securing him a forensic technician internship at the police department he works at, while high-school senior Debra faces issues fitting in and coping with what she perceives as favoritism by Harry toward Dexter. Harry helps Dexter develop a code to follow so he can channel his bloodthirsty thoughts into actions by killing only those who deserve it while staying under the radar of the police he works with.

4 Is There A Trailer for ‘Dexter: Original Sin’?

The first trailer was released a couple of weeks ago and hinted at who might be Dexter’s first victim.

There’s also an additional sneak peek that Paramount+ with Showtime released just a day ago, which gives us more insight into Harry’s relationship with Dexter and his coworkers at the police department.

3 Who Stars In ‘Dexter: Original Sin’?

Patrick Gibson will portray Young Dexter Morgan. Gibson is known for his roles in The OA as Steve Winchell and Shadow and Bone as Nikolai Lantsov. The Irish actor also starred in the 2018 science-fiction action movie, The Darkest Minds and most recently in the American drama, Good Girl Jane. The original Dexter, Michael C. Hall, will also return for this upcoming series as the narrator, Dexter’s inner voice. Dexter’s father, Harry Morgan, who helped Dexter navigate his formative years as a budding serial killer, will be played by Christian Slater. Slater has been in a plethora of movies and television shows over the years, including True Romance, Archer, and most recently in the psychological thriller Blink Twice. Dexter’s younger sister, Debra, will be portrayed by Molly Brown. Best known for her appearances in the television series Evil and the movie Senior Year, this will be Brown’s first major role in a television series.

Additionally, Christina Milian (Be Cool) will play the younger version of Detective Maria LaGuerta, James Martinez (Run All Night) will portray the younger version of Detective Angel Batista, and Alex Shimizu (The Terror) will be the younger version of Vincent Masuka, the forensic investigator. New characters within the Miami Metro Police Department include Patrick Dempsey (Grey’s Anatomy) as Captain Aaron Spencer and Reno Wilson (Good Girls) as Detective Bobby Watt. Sarah Michelle Gellar will also make a special guest appearance as Tanya Martin, who appears to also work in the forensics lab as Dexter’s mentor.

2 How Many Episodes Will There Be?

There will be 10 episodes released weekly, starting on December 13 and concluding on February 14, 2025. The episodes are titled “Original Sin,” “Kid In A Candy Store,” “Miami Vice,” “Fender Bender,” “F is for Fuck-Up,” “The Joy of Killing,” “The Big Bad Body Problem,” “Business and Pleasure,” “Blood Drive,” and “Born This Way.”

1 Who Is Making ‘Dexter: Original Sin’?

Showrunner Clyde Phillips, who also executive produced the original Dexter and Dexter: New Blood. In addition to producing, he also wrote and developed the story for all three series. Michael C. Hall also serves as an executive producer for Dexter: Original Sin, along with Lilly Burns (Emily In Paris), Tony Hernandez (Russian Doll), Robert Lloyd Lewis (The Lincoln Lawyer), Scott Reynolds (The Following), and Mary Leah Sutton (Tell Me A Story). Erik J. Carpenter (Wonder Man) takes on the role of producer for 8 of the 10 episodes, with Tanner Bean (Pitch) and his wife, Katrina Mathewson (Hawkeye) serving as supervising producers.