Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Dexter: Original Sin.'It’s no secret that Dexter: Original Sin (created by Clyde Phillips) — the third installment since Dexter first aired in 2006 — is demanding its audience's attention, and for good reason. With actor Michael C. Hall, the original Dexter himself, offering up the eerie voiceover for his younger self​​​​​, this new series is impossible to ignore. But Dexter: Original Sin (with Dexter played by Patrick Gibson) isn't just about Dexter's origin — it serves as the impetus for other characters, breaking down their arcs and answering questions about their roots that fill in blanks the original didn't quite touch on or realize it needed to.

Suffice it to say that Dexter: Original Sin is the prequel fans didn't know they needed. After the original series ended in 2013, devotees wondered what would befall their beloved Dexter upon the show’s completion. He made it out of Miami unscathed, after all. The series' second run, Dexter: New Blood, answered plenty of open-ended questions, complete with an ending that, for lack of a better word, felt lackluster. This is where Dexter: Original Sin enters the chat in an attempt to fill some plot holes. But more than that, it opens the door for a fresh take on Harry Morgan (Christian Slater), Dexter's father, his sister, Debra Morgan (Molly Brown), and plenty of others at Miami Metro.

'Dexter: Original Sin' Contextualizes Necessary Backstories

Both television and movie prequels are often challenging to pull off, especially when the main protagonist’s fate is sealed — there's simply no mystique. But Original Sin opens the series with a (highly anticipated) twist: Dexter’s fate still hung in the balance. Although Dexter: New Blood alluded to his character sustaining a fatal shot to the chest (complement of his son, Harrison [Jack Alcott]), the opening of Dexter: Original Sin proved otherwise. This paved the way for a more open-minded exploration of his younger self and the characters in his 20-year-old world.

The most important backstory in Dexter: Original Sin is that of the show's namesake. The original series showed flashbacks of a desensitized young Dexter Morgan, also played by Michael C. Hall, but his present-day relationships were often a little confusing. Why did he have a soft spot for Camilla Figg? Was he always so detached or was that more of a learned behavior? And more importantly, why does he always bring donuts to Miami Metro? Dexter: Original Sin offers a coveted glimpse into these relationships, helping audiences to understand Dexter's attempt at blending in and why he favors some people over others.

Next, consider Harry Morgan's character, played this go-round by '90s heartthrob Christian Slater, who is having quite the comeback. Without Dexter: Original Sin, it’s impossible to understand Harry’s motives fully; it's no surprise that he rescued and subsequently adopted Dexter after the most harrowing experience of the latter's life, but Harry's devotion to his son surpasses what the original series explains. This prequel makes it possible for audiences to get inside the mind of Harry Morgan and to understand the tragedies that bound him so wholly to Dexter. Dexter was deeply affected by the brutal slaying of his mother, Laura Moser (Sage Kirkpatrick), often claiming to be "born in blood," and the prequel better explains her backstory as only touched on in previous Dexter episodes.

'Original Sin' Expands on Dexter's Family Dynamics

In the original Dexter, Jennifer Carpenter played Dexter's younger sister, Debra Morgan. In the prequel, Molly Brown plays her younger self as the show works to convince audiences of why Deb most likely became a police officer, why she loves to swear, and what makes her relationship with Dexter the overbearing and often volatile one that the original series portrays it as. Deb’s aggression and self-deprecating tendencies start to make sense as her relationship with Dexter and Harry becomes fodder for the show. Her teenage rebellion is more out of jealousy than a desire to fit in; Dexter and Harry share a bond Deb can't quite grasp — and for good reason. Although the confounding dynamic between the trio is discussed in the original series, it's more built up than explored. But Dexter: Original Sin works to showcase the strange familial transgressions that ultimately dictate their relationships.

The jealousy is apparent as Deb watches Harry and Dexter bond on a level she can't quite attain with either of them; Dexter’s plight, from a victimized toddler to an ill-adjusted adult, consumes Harry's every waking moment. The original Dexter showcased all the ways Harry helped his son become a serial killer, but the depth of this relationship didn’t come full circle until the prequel demanded these answers, exploring them in greater detail and ostracizing a young Deb in the process. Her foul-mouthed persona finds fitting answers and her risky teenage behavior — which audiences never saw in the original series — results from her home life.