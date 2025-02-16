Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the finale of Dexter: Original Sin.

With Dexter: Original Sin being a prequel that looks at the origins of our favorite serial killer, the twists ahead felt limited. No matter what, we knew that Dexter (Patrick Gibson) and his sister, Debra (Molly Brown), would be okay. Even when we were eventually introduced to Dexter's brother, Brian (Roby Attal), who is a serial killer himself, there were only so many directions that storyline could go, because the long-lost siblings don't meet until the Michael C. Hall-led series.

However, Dexter: Original Sin proved that there was still a lot of suspense that could be built. Will our big bad, revealed to be Aaron Spencer (Patrick Dempsey), be caught before he can kill his young son, Nicky (London Thatcher)? Will Bobby (Reno Wilson) survive the gunshot that has him unconscious in a hospital? Will Brian get closer to his brother? And maybe most nerve-racking of all, will Harry Morgan (Christian Slater), who we know is dead when the first series starts, make it out alive from "Code Blues," the season finale of Dexter: Original Sin?

Dexter and Aaron Spencer Have a Final Showdown