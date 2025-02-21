We are so back. And by “we”, we of course mean Dexter fans. In the more than a decade since the original Michael C. Hall-led crime drama went off the air, audiences have been hungry for more stories to come from the killer universe. While they thought they were getting it through 2021’s Dexter: New Blood, fans were left sorely disappointed, leading Showtime to cancel the project after just one season. After taking some time to regroup, the creative minds released a prequel series, Dexter: Original Sin, at the tail end of last year and the fandom has given it an overwhelming stamp of approval. Following the Season 1 finale, which arrived on Valentine’s Day, February 14, the numbers have been tallied, and they’re giving the network something to die for. According to Deadline, the viewership numbers for the finale were up a whopping 27% from the show’s December 13 debut, meaning that audiences have climbed aboard the Original Sin train and are riding it into a hopeful Season 2.

When all was said and done, the premiere season’s finale earned an impressive 2.68 million viewers from around the globe, all eager to tune into Paramount+ with Showtime to see how things would shake out for the young Dexter Morgan (Patrick Gibson). The total is from a weekend count that started on Friday and carried into Sunday between streaming and linear viewers. It also became the title’s most-streamed episode of the season, up 30% from the series’ premiere, which tracks given that fans simply couldn’t wait to see how things shook out.

Taking things back to the early days of the titular killer’s life, Dexter: Original Sin picks up in Miami in 1991 when the young Dexter Morgan (Gibson) is beginning his CSI internship at the Miami Metro Police Department. It’s during these days that he first gives into his thirst for blood, with his father and celebrated detective, Harry Morgan (Christian Slater), helping him build the code that will become his compass. The first season also included appearances from the likes of Sarah Michelle Gellar, Patrick Dempsey, Molly Brown, Christina Milian, James Martinez, Alex Shimizu, and the voice of Hall as Dexter’s inner monologue.

What’s Next for ‘Dexter’?